With Pranab Mukherjee taking oath as the President,the opposition BJP on Wednesday distanced itself from P A Sangma,whom it had backed in the presidential election,saying that any decision to challenge Mukherjees election in the Supreme Court will be Sangmas personal decision.
If Sangma wished to move (the Supreme Court),it will be solely his personal initiative, BJP spokesperson Rajiv Pratap Rudy said at party headquarters. It (election petition) would be his (Sangmas) own propriety as a candidate or an individual.
The BJP spokesperson also suggested that the partys concerns against Mukherjee during the presidential election was put to rest with Mukherjees swearing-in on Wednesday. I think so. It is obvious. We are all a part of this Constitution… Its over (for us), Rudy replied to a question on BJPs concerns over the propriety of Mukherjees nomination.
Rudy,however,said that party leader Satya Pal Jain,who served Sangma as his authorised representative to object to Mukherjees nomination papers,can render his legal services to Sangma in his personal capacity.
He also said that the BJP welcomes Mukherjee as the President and it would not like to link Sangmas next move either with the BJP or NDA.
BJPs assertion to dissociate from Sangma after the presidential election appeared in tune with partys posturing in the previous presidential election. While the BJP leaders had lend weight to a slew of charges of irregularities against Pratibha Patil in the run-up to the 2007 presidential poll,the then party chief Rajnath Singh had put a lid on it soon after Patil was elected.
