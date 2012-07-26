With Pranab Mukherjee taking oath as the President,the opposition BJP on Wednesday distanced itself from P A Sangma,whom it had backed in the presidential election,saying that any decision to challenge Mukherjees election in the Supreme Court will be Sangmas personal decision.

If Sangma wished to move (the Supreme Court),it will be solely his personal initiative, BJP spokesperson Rajiv Pratap Rudy said at party headquarters. It (election petition) would be his (Sangmas) own propriety as a candidate or an individual.

The BJP spokesperson also suggested that the partys concerns against Mukherjee during the presidential election was put to rest with Mukherjees swearing-in on Wednesday. I think so. It is obvious. We are all a part of this Constitution… Its over (for us), Rudy replied to a question on BJPs concerns over the propriety of Mukherjees nomination.

Rudy,however,said that party leader Satya Pal Jain,who served Sangma as his authorised representative to object to Mukherjees nomination papers,can render his legal services to Sangma in his personal capacity.

He also said that the BJP welcomes Mukherjee as the President and it would not like to link Sangmas next move either with the BJP or NDA.

BJPs assertion to dissociate from Sangma after the presidential election appeared in tune with partys posturing in the previous presidential election. While the BJP leaders had lend weight to a slew of charges of irregularities against Pratibha Patil in the run-up to the 2007 presidential poll,the then party chief Rajnath Singh had put a lid on it soon after Patil was elected.

