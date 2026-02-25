Global summit at IIT Kharagpur focuses on collaborative prosperity

As the inaugural edition concluded, delegates affirmed their commitment to developing collaborative research initiatives, policy frameworks, and cross-sector partnerships that will translate enlightened thought into actionable global impact.

The Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur on Tuesday hosted a global convergence titled ‘Renaissance 2.0: Parliament of enlightened thoughts towards collaborative prosperity’ at the IIT Kharagpur Research Park in Kolkata’s New Town. The event was organised under the aegis of the institute’s platinum jubilee celebrations, in collaboration with The Boston Pledge on its silver jubilee.

Inspired by the seminal Parliament of the world’s religions, where Swami Vivekananda repositioned India on the global stage and sparked an intellectual awakening, Renaissance 2.0 aspires to catalyse a contemporary renaissance rooted in collaborative prosperity, ethical innovation, and spiritual humanism. The Parliament brought together eminent leaders from government, academia, industry, science, technology, spiritual and cultural spheres. The initiative seeks to move beyond zero-sum paradigms towards a “plus-sum” framework of cooperation, sustainability, and collective well-being.