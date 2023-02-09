scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 08, 2023
Advertisement

Global Entrepreneurship Summit held at IIT-KGP

Chief Guest Suresh Prabhu, former Union Minister for Industry & Commerce, Aviation and Railway and the Chancellor of Rishihood University, Sonipat, inaugurated the summit.

Global Entrepreneurship Summit is an annual flagship initiative of the Entrepreneurship Cell of IIT-Kharagpur and is considered one of the biggest inter-collegiate corporate summits in India. (Express Photo)
Listen to this article
Global Entrepreneurship Summit held at IIT-KGP
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Entrepreneurship Cell under the aegis of Rajendra Mishra School of Engineering Entrepreneurship (RMSoEE) at IIT-Kharagpur organised a Global Entrepreneurship Summit 2023 (GES) from February 3 to 5, said a statement issued by the institute on Wednesday.

Chief Guest Suresh Prabhu, former Union Minister for Industry & Commerce, Aviation and Railway and the Chancellor of Rishihood University, Sonipat, inaugurated the summit.

“IIT-Kharagpur is one of the earliest IITs established in India and has a strong reputation, both nationally and globally. The growth in recent decades has been phenomenal, with new enterprises bringing fresh ideas and challenging traditional practices. While there is wisdom to be gained from the past, it is crucial to recognise and embrace the changing world, which is driven by formative ideas establishing traditional values,” said Prabhu at the inaugural function.

In the 16th edition of Entrepreneurship Summit 2023, the theme for this year’s GES 2023 was “Realm of Renaissance”. E-Cell of IIT-Kharagpur conducted keynote sessions by eminent personalities, including Karti Kumar Marshan, President & CMO, Kotak Mahindra Group; Abhijit Roy, MD & CEO, Berger Paints India Ltd, and Akilur Rahman, CTO Hitachi Technologies. Funding commitments were also received from two startups — Atreya Innovation and Genexis Biotech.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- February 8, 2023: Know about Post-disaster management, Addition...
UPSC Key- February 8, 2023: Know about Post-disaster management, Addition...
What secrets do the creatures of the deep hold?
What secrets do the creatures of the deep hold?
Sanjay Jha writes on Rahul Gandhi’s speech in Parliament: Questions the C...
Sanjay Jha writes on Rahul Gandhi’s speech in Parliament: Questions the C...
Delhi Confidential: Hardeep Singh Puri takes part in novel demonstration ...
Delhi Confidential: Hardeep Singh Puri takes part in novel demonstration ...

Global Entrepreneurship Summit is an annual flagship initiative of the Entrepreneurship Cell of IIT-Kharagpur and is considered one of the biggest inter-collegiate corporate summits in India.

More from Kolkata

It is a unique platform where industry doyens share their insights based on their experiences and entrepreneurial journey.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 09-02-2023 at 01:03 IST
Next Story

Explain your stand on statehood demand in 48 hours: TMC to BJP

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 08: Latest News
Advertisement
close