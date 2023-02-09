Global Entrepreneurship Summit held at IIT-KGP

Entrepreneurship Cell under the aegis of Rajendra Mishra School of Engineering Entrepreneurship (RMSoEE) at IIT-Kharagpur organised a Global Entrepreneurship Summit 2023 (GES) from February 3 to 5, said a statement issued by the institute on Wednesday.

Chief Guest Suresh Prabhu, former Union Minister for Industry & Commerce, Aviation and Railway and the Chancellor of Rishihood University, Sonipat, inaugurated the summit.

“IIT-Kharagpur is one of the earliest IITs established in India and has a strong reputation, both nationally and globally. The growth in recent decades has been phenomenal, with new enterprises bringing fresh ideas and challenging traditional practices. While there is wisdom to be gained from the past, it is crucial to recognise and embrace the changing world, which is driven by formative ideas establishing traditional values,” said Prabhu at the inaugural function.

In the 16th edition of Entrepreneurship Summit 2023, the theme for this year’s GES 2023 was “Realm of Renaissance”. E-Cell of IIT-Kharagpur conducted keynote sessions by eminent personalities, including Karti Kumar Marshan, President & CMO, Kotak Mahindra Group; Abhijit Roy, MD & CEO, Berger Paints India Ltd, and Akilur Rahman, CTO Hitachi Technologies. Funding commitments were also received from two startups — Atreya Innovation and Genexis Biotech.

Global Entrepreneurship Summit is an annual flagship initiative of the Entrepreneurship Cell of IIT-Kharagpur and is considered one of the biggest inter-collegiate corporate summits in India.

It is a unique platform where industry doyens share their insights based on their experiences and entrepreneurial journey.