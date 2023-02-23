GJM, Hamro Party call off bandh in Darjeeling

THE GORKHA Janmukti Morcha (GJM) and the Hamro Party on Wednesday called off their 12-hour bandh call in the Darjeeling hills on February 23 “for the time being,” citing the class X state board exams that are starting on Thursday. The announcement from the pro-Gorkhaland parties came after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday asserted that her government would not allow any “forcible shutdown” in the state.

GJM and Hamro Party had called for a 12-hour bandh in Darjeeling Hills to protest against the passing of a motion in the state Assembly against any attempts to divide West Bengal.

Responding to the bandh call, Banerjee while speaking at a government programme in north Bengal’s Siliguri on

Monday said her government would never support strikes, of any kind and asserted that the government would not let off anyone who takes the law into their own hand.

“There are a few people in the hills, who at times wake up from hibernation and threaten to disturb peace and stability. There won’t be any forcible shutdown in the hills. The administration must ensure that there is no threat to peace and stability,” she had said.

Hamro Party chief Ajoy Edwards said on Wednesday, “We have withdrawn our appeal for the 12-hour bandh for the time being as there is Madhyamik exam from February 23. We were getting feedback from several sections who said they support the demand of Gorkhaland but don’t want a shutdown as that might have an adverse impact on students.”

On Tuesday, the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education said that the GJM had given an “assurance” that its 12-hour shutdown call won’t inconvenience candidates appearing for Class 10 state board exams.

GJM leader Binay Tamang, however, pointed out that the decision was taken “for the time being”. “We will soon launch a major movement in the hills.”