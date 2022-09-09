scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 08, 2022

Give heroic welcome to Anubrata once he is out of jail: Mamata to party workers

Banerjee, meanwhile, gave a slogan to party workers “BJP’s agency chay na, chaakri chay (We don’t want BJP’s agencies, we want jobs).

CM Mamata Banerjee and TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee at a party programme in Kolkata on Thursday. (Express Photo by Partha Paul)

Calling upon party workers from Birbhum district to “give a heroic welcome” to Anubrata Mondal when he is released from jail, Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee, without naming the BJP and the Centre, said on Thursday that if they think these measures (CBI & ED raids and arrests) would help them secure even two parliamentary seats in West Bengal, then it would not happen.

“Keshto (Anubrata) is unwell. Every election, they restrict his movement thinking it will bolster their prospects. If they think these measures will help them secure even two seats in Parliament, they will not succeed. Those who have come from Birbhum should intensify their fight three times till Keshto returns. Give him a heroic welcome when he returns from jail. He deserves it,” said Mamata addressing a special TMC session here.

“They think if they arrest some strong leaders, district and block-level workers will be scared, and this will provide BJP with an opportunity to win. An injured lion is more dangerous. The BJP and central agencies should intensify their attacks, but you would see nothing was proven. Every fight will be answered with a fight. I tell you one thing ‘ghaas kaatle aaro baare’ (if you cut grass, it grows more). Similarly, the more you use ED-CBI scissors on us, the more we will grow,” said Mamata.

“CBI and ED are BJP’s pets. Every morning they wake up, take orders and target our leaders. Even Abhishek’s two-year-old child has made trips to the CBI office because the kid did not want to leave his mother when she was summoned. We are here for a political fight. We remember what they did in 2021. CPI(M) cadres had hit me on the head. Those who were in CPI(M) have now moved to BJP,” she said.

Mamata said Moloy Ghatak (Bengal Law minister) have put up a fight and said that “everything is a lie”.

Warding off the rumours of internal strife in the party, the TMC supremo said that there was no fight within the party or between old and young leaders. “There are a few good journalists and many among them only wait like vultures to pounce upon us. They refuse to see the good and continue defaming us. They try various tricks to create a rift among us. Sometimes they report about issues between MP Satabdi Roy and Anubrata Mondal. They even talk about a rift between Abhishek Banerjee and me. They don’t understand that we cannot be ever divided. Lies can never become truth. You do source-based stories of money, jewellery and assets being seized from different places, but has anything been proven yet?”

Banerjee, meanwhile, gave a slogan to party workers “BJP’s agency chay na, chaakri chay (We don’t want BJP’s agencies, we want jobs).

“Trinamool Congress is the most transparent and disciplined party. Ahead of Pujas, I will request you to focus on the slogan ‘BJP’s agency chay na, chakri chay’. BJP believes in abolishing jobs. Over four lakh businesspersons and industrialists have left the country. Those who are still here are being harassed by the ED and the Income Tax department. Where is their money being marked? Where is the accountability for the crores of rupees received under PM Cares?” she asked.

First published on: 09-09-2022 at 04:11:21 am
