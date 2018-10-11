50 lakh girls empowered by Kanyashree scheme, says Mamata Banerjee

Kanyashree scheme was launched in 2011 soon after Mamata Banerjee came to power in West Bengal. Kanyashree scheme was launched in 2011 soon after Mamata Banerjee came to power in West Bengal.

More than 50 lakh girls of West Bengal have been empowered by the Kanyashree scheme of the state government, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Thursday.

Banerjee took to Twitter on International Day of the Girl Child to state that her government has allocated a budget of Rs 5600+ crores for the scheme.

Kanyashree is a conditional cash transfer scheme aiming at improving the status and well being of the girl child by incentivising schooling of teenage girls and delaying their marriages until the age of 18.

“More than 50 lakh girls have been empowered through this scheme which has a budget of Rs 5600+ crores,” she said on her Twitter handle.

Kanyashree scheme was launched in 2011 soon after Banerjee came to power in West Bengal toppling the 34-year-rule of the Left Front government.

On the International Day of the Girl Child, she said, “I am happy to share that our #Kanyashree Prakalpa for girl child had been feted by the @UN in 2017.”

The scheme received the United Nations Public Service Award last year.

International Day of Girls, declared by the United Nations is observed worldwide annually since its inception on October 11, 2012, to support more opportunity for girls and increase awareness of gender inequality.

