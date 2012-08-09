After the body of a seven-year-old girl was found in a drain near her school in Burnpur in Burdwan district on Wednesday,locals clashed with police. There were sharp cut marks on the neck and several injury marks on the body.

Locals spotted the body in the drain located 200 metres from Burnpur Girls School,police said. The Class II student was missing since Tuesday afternoon.

The girls father,who runs a barber shop in the locality,used to take her to school an her mother used to bring her back after classes.

The mother lodged a missing complaint with Burnpur police station last evening after she could not find her daughter in the school after classes. She is said to have told the duty officer in the police station that she reached the school late and could not find her daughter. Later she returned home,which is two kilometers from the school. She and her neighbours searched for the girl. But they could not find her and lodged a missing complaint, said a senior police official.

The body has been sent for an autopsy. The post-mortem is still on. Preliminary reports reveal that there are three stab marks on her abdomen and her throat was slashed. There are several marks of physical assault on her body and several stab injuries on her lower abdomen. The report says she was murdered late at night, added the official.

An irate mob ransacked the school building today. They clashed with the police and threw stones at them. A large number of police personnel rushed there to bring the situation under control.

Ajai Nand,commissioner of Asansol-Durgapur police commissionerate,said,We are investigating. Post-mortem is still on. Several injury marks were found on her body.

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App