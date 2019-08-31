Girl who consumed poison after being gangraped dies: Kolkata Police

A Class X student who consumed poison after being allegedly gangraped died at SSKM hospital in Kolkata on Friday, police said.

Advertising

The incident took place on Saturday in West Bengal’s Purba Medinipur district and the girl allegedly consumed a pesticide the next day. She was rushed to Kolkata and admitted to SSKM Hospital. Police officers said four people, including a minor, have been arrested in connection with the case.

According to police sources, the girl had gone to meet her boyfriend on Saturday. Her boyfriend called his other friends and they allegedly raped her in a deserted field, the sources said. They added that the accused shot a video of the act and threatened to circulate it if she revealed anything.

After returning home, the girl told her family members about the incident and later consumed a pesticide. Her family members have lodged a complaint with police. Police have arrested four accused, but the family said the prime accused is still absconding.

According to police, three accused have been sent to police custody and the minor has been sent to a welfare home. “Raids are on to nab the others,” said an official.