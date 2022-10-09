Girl, her parents and brother among 7 arrested for murder of man: Police

Seven persons were arrested on Saturday in connection with the murder of a 21-year-old man whose body was found dumped into bushes on the roadside in Mograhat in South 24 Parganas district Friday evening, said Kolkata Police.

According to police, Ayan Mondal of Haridevpur area was killed on Wednesday night over his alleged affairs with a girl as well as her mother.

Based on a missing person complaint lodged by the deceased’s family at Haridevpur police station, police launched a search operation for him and found his body Friday evening.

Police said the seven arrested included the girl, her mother, her father, her brother, two of their associates and the driver of the vehicle in which the body shifted to Mograhat.

Police said the girl’s mother had plotted the murder, while her father removed the body.

“The youth was having affairs with the girl as well as her mother. This resulted in a feud between them and the youth was murdered and his body was dumped at a secluded place in Mograhat,” said a senior officer of Kolkata Police.

According to police sources, Mondal visited the girl’s house on Wednesday night in an inebriated condition.

“As he entered the house, a quarrel started between him and the girl’s mother. Soon, the girl, her father and her brother arrived at the scene. In the ensuing fight, the brother hit Mondal on his head with a heavy and blunt object, which might have led to his death on the spot. The body has been sent for postmortem and the report is awaited,” added the police officer.