Kolkata Metro Chingrighata Update: Girder launching work completed ahead of schedule

Kolkata Metro Chingrighata Update: The long-pending girder launching work on the Chingrighata section of Kolkata Metro’s Orange Line has been completed ahead of schedule. The stretch is an important part of the corridor linking New Garia with Sector V in Salt Lake and the airport.

In a statement, the country’s oldest metro network said: “Girder launching work at Chingrighata has been completed successfully this morning at 05:00 hrs ahead of the schedule. Adequate safety arrangements were taken for completion of this pending work at Chingrghata crossing for two successive weekends and the traffic block was cancelled at 05:00 hrs much before the schedule and normal traffic was restored along the EM Bypass.”