Kolkata Metro Chingrighata Update: Girder launching work completed ahead of schedule

Kolkata Metro Chingrighata Update: The Kolkata Metro Orange Line project reached a key milestone after girder launching work at Chingrighata was completed ahead of schedule, officials said. (Image: Kolkata Metro)
Kolkata Metro Chingrighata Update: The long-pending girder launching work on the Chingrighata section of Kolkata Metro’s Orange Line has been completed ahead of schedule. The stretch is an important part of the corridor linking New Garia with Sector V in Salt Lake and the airport.
In a statement, the country’s oldest metro network said: “Girder launching work at Chingrighata has been completed successfully this morning at 05:00 hrs ahead of the schedule. Adequate safety arrangements were taken for completion of this pending work at Chingrghata crossing for two successive weekends and the traffic block was cancelled at 05:00 hrs much before the schedule and normal traffic was restored along the EM Bypass.”
The work to connect the 366-metre stretch at Chingrighata was carried out over two weekends – first from 8 pm on May 15 to 8 am on May 18 and then from 8 pm on May 22 to 8 am on May 25.
Speaking to Indianexpress.com, SS Kannan, Chief Public Relations Officer of Kolkata Metro, said: “Target is to operationalise metro services up to IT Centre by December 2026.”
Kolkata Metro Chingrighata News
Earlier, in a statement in Rajya Sabha, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the balance work on the 22.2-km stretch from Beleghata to Dum Dum Airport has been taken up. However, he noted that progress was affected near the Chingrighata crossing between the Beleghata and Gour Kishore Ghosh stations. He added that the work has been affected due to pending NOC and traffic diversion issues.
Kolkata Metro Orange Line
The Kolkata Metro Orange Line extends from Kavi Subhash to Biman Bandar. Presently, the section from Kavi Subhash to Beleghata, comprising nine stations, has been started. On the other hand, the 22.28-km stretch from Beleghata to Jai Hind (Airport) is under construction. The Beleghata Metro station is situated nearly 2 km from the Chingrighata crossing.
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More