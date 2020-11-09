Ghosh’s threat to TMC: Correct yourself or brace for violence

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Sunday once agains raked up a controversy as he threatened Chief Minister “Mamata Banerjee’s people” with dire consequences if they indulge in violence. Addressing party workers in East Midnapore district’s Haldia, Ghosh said, “I am telling Mamata Banerjee’s people who indulge in mischief to correct themselves within six months or else their hands, legs, ribs and heads will be broken. You will have to go to hospital before being able to go home. If they increase mischief, then they will be sent to crematorium.”

Targeting the state police, the BJP leader said Union Home Minister Amit Shah will break the teeth of the state police. “You will be able to cast your vote without fear. In a month, Amit Shah will break the teeth of the state police,” said Ghosh.

He said the BJP does not discriminate on religious lines and reassured Muslims. He also held the state government responsible for rising potato and onion prices. On price hike, TMC Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy called Ghosh’s remarks “baseless and frivolous”.

