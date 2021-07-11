Ghosh: Petrol prices have never dropped through protests

The Trinamool Congress leadership, however, took a dig at Ghosh, saying that he “mocks issues that trouble people.” (File Photo)

EVEN AS the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) has hit the streets of Bengal in protest against the sharp rise in fuel prices, BJP state president Dilip Ghosh on Saturday said petrol prices have never come down through protests and that the state government should withdraw its tax (on fuel).

“BJP has hit the streets in agitation recently. BJP has agitated inside the state Assembly too. Seeing this, they (TMC) too want to start an agitation. CPIM too started to protest. Till date fuel prices have never come down through protests. There is no chance. It depends on the international market. It is unfortunate that prices of fuel have risen,” Ghosh told mediapersons.

“The state government should think of withdrawing its tax of fuel,” added Ghosh.

The Trinamool Congress leadership, however, took a dig at Ghosh, saying that he “mocks issues that trouble people.”

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said, “Dilip Ghosh is mocking issues which trouble the people. People are facing tremendous hardships over the price hike of petrol. Petrol has crossed Rs 100 a litre mark. During the UPA tenure, whenever there was a slight price rise in fuel, BJP used to protest in the streets. It is (Chief Minister) Mamata Banerjee who is genuinely working for the people and she has protested from the beginning against the price rise of fuel.”

Price of a litre of petrol in Kolkata has now crossed Rs 101, while that of diesel is nearing Rs 93 a litre. On Saturday, petrol prices rose by 39 paise to Rs 101.1, whereas the price of diesel increased by 35 paisa to reach Rs 92.93 per litre in Kolkata.

Prices of vegetables and other commodities in markets of Kolkata have also risen in the past couple of days owing to fuel price hike.

Recently, CM Mamata Banerjee wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the sharp rise of fuel prices. She highlighted that the “cruel hike” in prices has brought great distress to the people. She wrote that relief should be provided to the people.