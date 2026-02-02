‘Genuine mistake with no harm intended’: Kolkata’s iconic Olypub issues apology after YouTuber alleges he was ‘deliberately’ served beef instead of mutton

Kolkata-based vlogger Sayak Chakraborty posted a video alleging that he and his companions were served beef even though they had ordered mutton at Olypub.

Written by: Sweety Kumari
2 min readKolkataFeb 2, 2026 02:26 PM IST
KolkataOlypub, the 80-year-old establishment, described the incident as an "unintentional error" and a "genuine mistake with no harm intended."
Make us preferred source on Google

A popular restaurant in Kolkata issued a statement Sunday seeking to de-escalate tensions following a controversy over a food-order mix-up that led to the arrest of one of its staff members.

The incident, which occurred on the evening of January 30, gained widespread attention online after Kolkata-based vlogger Sayak Chakraborty posted a video alleging that he and his companions were served beef despite having ordered mutton at the iconic restaurant.

Olypub, the 80-year-old establishment, described the incident as an “unintentional error” and a “genuine mistake with no harm intended.”

“We are truly sorry for his mistake and apologize profusely for inadvertently hurting our customers’ sentiments. Olypub is built on a foundation of respect for all—irrespective of caste, creed, religion, or gender,” the statement read.

The management expressed gratitude for the “immense support” received from well-wishers and renewed their commitment to treating all patrons with dignity, focusing on their long-standing legacy in the city’s culinary landscape.

On Friday night, Chakraborty and his fellow creators, Ananya Guha and Sukanta Kundu, claimed they realised they had eaten beef only after a second plate of mutton steak arrived at their table.

The vlogger’s video, which showed him confronting a waiter and the restaurant manager, alleged a “deliberate attempt” to hurt his religious sentiments. While the video captured the waiter and manager offering apologies on-site, the situation escalated.

Story continues below this ad

On the same day, a complaint was filed at Park Street police station, and the Kolkata police arrested the waiter involved in the incident.

The incident sparked a heated debate across social media platforms. While some netizens supported Chakraborty’s right to receive what he ordered, others rallied behind the restaurant, viewing the error as a common service lapse being disproportionately targeted.

Sweety Kumari
Sweety Kumari
facebook

Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats. Experience & Authority Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal. Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness. Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics. Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism. Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage. Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement. Education Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills. Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College. Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting. Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region. Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Explain Speaking Budget
Making sense of the Budget, what it means for the economy
Grammy 2026 Bad Bunny
Grammy Awards 2026 Winners LIVE Updates: Justin Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter, Lady Gaga go head to head
Responding to the post, the Noida police shared photographs of the arrested accused
Men in red SUV chase family car, make obscene gesture; video emerges: ‘zero tolerance for this garbage'
Football didn’t fully leave Nadal and Alcaraz, demarcated by generations, bound by the same quest for tennis greatness and love for football. (X)
Had Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal chosen football over tennis
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, union budget
Budget positions India to govern growth with judgement and resilience
Live Blog
Advertisement