‘Genuine mistake with no harm intended’: Kolkata’s iconic Olypub issues apology after YouTuber alleges he was ‘deliberately’ served beef instead of mutton

Olypub, the 80-year-old establishment, described the incident as an "unintentional error" and a "genuine mistake with no harm intended."

A popular restaurant in Kolkata issued a statement Sunday seeking to de-escalate tensions following a controversy over a food-order mix-up that led to the arrest of one of its staff members.

The incident, which occurred on the evening of January 30, gained widespread attention online after Kolkata-based vlogger Sayak Chakraborty posted a video alleging that he and his companions were served beef despite having ordered mutton at the iconic restaurant.

“We are truly sorry for his mistake and apologize profusely for inadvertently hurting our customers’ sentiments. Olypub is built on a foundation of respect for all—irrespective of caste, creed, religion, or gender,” the statement read.