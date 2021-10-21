Gariahat double murder: Woman arrested, police looking for her son

The Kolkata Police on Wednesday arrested a woman in connection with the murders of a corporate executive and his driver in Kolkata’s Gariahat locality three days ago. She was identified as Mithu Haldar (42), a resident of Naipara in Diamond Harbour’s Panchantala area.

Her elder son and a few others are also wanted in the case.

Haldar was brought to the Lalbazar police headquarters around 4 pm for interrogation. “After a prolonged examination and after her confession in the conspiracy of crime, she was arrested. The hunt for the other accused person is on. She will be produced in court tomorrow,” said Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Murlidhar Sharma.

The bodies of Subir Chaki, the 61-year-old managing director of Kilburn Engineering, and his driver Rabin Mondal, 65, were found with multiple stab injuries on the neck, legs, and back on different floors of Chaki’s ancestral home in Gariahat on Sunday night. The victim’s family told the police that had gone there that evening to sell the property and had gone there on Sunday evening to meet a prospective buyer. On Tuesday, the police said they suspect the involvement of more than one person.

According to homicide detectives, Haldar and her son contacted Chaki after coming across his advertisement on the three-storey house in Gariahat. They even visited the house once. On the day of the murders, the son allegedly contacted Chaki, posing as a different buyer and got him to visit the house.

Meanwhile, a team of sleuths visited Rabin Mondal’s residence in the city’s Mominpur area and spoke to his neighbours. “Mondal had built a house in the southern suburbs of Kolkata, but he used to stay in Mominpur. We are trying to find out why he was staying here. We will talk to his two sons,” said an officer.

The police are also examining some CCTV footage from the area. In one such clip, Chaki and Mondal are seen eating sweets at a shop. Chaki also bought some sweets, the packets of which were found in his car, a police official said.

