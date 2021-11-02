Gariahat double murder: Prime accused, aide held in Mumbai

THE PRIME accused in the Gariahat murder case and an aide of his have been arrested from Mumbai, the Kolkata Police said on Monday. The police identified the accused as Biki Haldar alias Vicky Haldar (26) of Kumar Para Lane, Kasba, and Subhankar Mondal (35) of Basanti South 24 Parganas. The two were nabbed on Saturday night from a parking lot at St Xavier’si Street in Mumbai. They were produced in local Court and have been given transit remand till November 3.

“Bikki and Suvankar were the main assailants. They fled after the crime on October 18 night and reached Mumbai the next day or on October 20. They found a job as security guards at an under-construction building of a company. Mondal is a labourer and claimed to the police that he came into contact with Bikki at a construction site in Mumbai.

A large number of people from the Diamond Harbour area work in Mumbai as labourers and it is suspected that Bikki used some local contact to get a job there, police said.

Earlier, the police arrested Vicky’s mother, Mithu, and three others in connection with the incident. After interrogating Mithu, two more people named Zaheer Ghazi and Bapi Mondal were nabbed. A fourth suspect in the twin murders was arrested from Diamond Harbor.

The police arrested Zaheer from an island after conducting an overnight search in various parts of the Sundarbans. As per police, Zaheer and Bapi admitted to being present at the scene on the day of the murder, but they blamed Vicky for the murder.

Police said the conspiracy was hatched around a year ago. Further probe is on, they added.