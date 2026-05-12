Bangla Pokkho founder Garga Chattopadhyay arrested in Kolkata over provocative statements

The Kolkata police said they would produce Garga Chattopadhyay before the competent court on Wednesday. (File Photo)

Acting on a complaint from the Election Commission, the Kolkata police have arrested Garga Chattopadhyay, founder of the Bangla Pokkho ethno-linguistic rights organisation, for allegedly making provocative statements in the run-up to the recent West Bengal Assembly polls.

Chattopadhyay was also accused of spreading misinformation and rumours relating to the election process and electronic voting machines (EVM).

Officers of the police’s cybercrime division said they would produce Chattopadhyay before the competent court on Wednesday.

A Harvard-educated scholar and neuroscientist by training, Chattopadhyay pivoted into political activism with a singular focus on “Bengal for Bengalis”.

Chattopadhyay has successfully mobilised a segment of the youth through polarising social media and grassroots campaigns. Supporters view him as a necessary shield for a community facing cultural dilution, but critics—including various political parties and legal authorities—frequently accuse him of inciting regionalism and linguistic chauvinism.