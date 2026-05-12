Bangla Pokkho founder Garga Chattopadhyay arrested in Kolkata over provocative statements

Garga Chattopadhyay was also accused of spreading misinformation and rumours relating to the election process and electronic voting machines.

Written by: Sweety Kumari
1 min readKolkataMay 12, 2026 04:27 PM IST
Kolkata police Garga Chattopadhyay arrestThe Kolkata police said they would produce Garga Chattopadhyay before the competent court on Wednesday. (File Photo)
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Acting on a complaint from the Election Commission, the Kolkata police have arrested Garga Chattopadhyay, founder of the Bangla Pokkho ethno-linguistic rights organisation, for allegedly making provocative statements in the run-up to the recent West Bengal Assembly polls.

Chattopadhyay was also accused of spreading misinformation and rumours relating to the election process and electronic voting machines (EVM).

Officers of the police’s cybercrime division said they would produce Chattopadhyay before the competent court on Wednesday.

A Harvard-educated scholar and neuroscientist by training, Chattopadhyay pivoted into political activism with a singular focus on “Bengal for Bengalis”.

Chattopadhyay has successfully mobilised a segment of the youth through polarising social media and grassroots campaigns. Supporters view him as a necessary shield for a community facing cultural dilution, but critics—including various political parties and legal authorities—frequently accuse him of inciting regionalism and linguistic chauvinism.

Chattopadhyay’s confrontational style has led to several legal challenges and controversies, particularly regarding his sharp critiques of the central government and non-Bengali ethnic groups.

Sweety Kumari
Sweety Kumari
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Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats. Experience & Authority Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal. Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness. Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics. Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism. Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage. Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement. Education Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills. Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College. Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting. Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region. Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More

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