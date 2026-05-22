Garga Chatterjee granted bail 10 days after arrest

Amid the election atmosphere, Garga Chatterjee had raised questions, asking why EVMs were malfunctioning during the counting of votes. (File photo)

Garga Chatterjee, the founder of Bangla Pokkho, has been granted bail. On Friday, the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Court in Kolkata approved his interim bail.

The court granted his bail against a bond of 2,000 rupees. He was arrested by the Cyber Cell of the Kolkata Police about ten days ago. Prior to the Assembly elections, allegations of making provocative remarks and spreading rumors regarding Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) were leveled against Garga.

Amid the election atmosphere, the Bangla Pokkho founder had raised questions, asking why EVMs were malfunctioning during the counting of votes despite being carefully checked and sealed at night.