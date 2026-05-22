Garga Chatterjee granted bail 10 days after arrest

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Garga Chatterjee, the founder of Bangla Pokkho, has been granted bail. On Friday, the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Court in Kolkata approved his interim bail.
The court granted his bail against a bond of 2,000 rupees. He was arrested by the Cyber Cell of the Kolkata Police about ten days ago. Prior to the Assembly elections, allegations of making provocative remarks and spreading rumors regarding Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) were leveled against Garga.
Amid the election atmosphere, the Bangla Pokkho founder had raised questions, asking why EVMs were malfunctioning during the counting of votes despite being carefully checked and sealed at night.
The founder of ‘Bangla Pokkho’ had also advised voters to carefully check the VVPAT before leaving after casting their vote. Furthermore, ahead of the elections, ‘Bangla Pokkho’ had accused the Election Commission of denying permission for their procession.
A complaint had been lodged at the Maidan Police Station by the Election Commission regarding Garga’s social media posts. From there, the complaint was forwarded to the Cyber Crime Department of the Kolkata Police. He was arrested by the police on May 12, after the elections concluded. The court granted his bail ten days after his arrest.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram