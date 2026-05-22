Garga Chatterjee granted bail 10 days after arrest

Garga Chatterjee was arrested by the Cyber Cell of the Kolkata Police about ten days ago.

By: Express News Service
2 min readKolkataMay 22, 2026 06:41 PM IST
Garga Chatterjee bail, bangla pokkho, garga chatterjee,Amid the election atmosphere, Garga Chatterjee had raised questions, asking why EVMs were malfunctioning during the counting of votes. (File photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

Garga Chatterjee, the founder of Bangla Pokkho, has been granted bail. On Friday, the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Court in Kolkata approved his interim bail.

The court granted his bail against a bond of 2,000 rupees. He was arrested by the Cyber Cell of the Kolkata Police about ten days ago. Prior to the Assembly elections, allegations of making provocative remarks and spreading rumors regarding Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) were leveled against Garga.

Amid the election atmosphere, the Bangla Pokkho founder had raised questions, asking why EVMs were malfunctioning during the counting of votes despite being carefully checked and sealed at night.

The founder of ‘Bangla Pokkho’ had also advised voters to carefully check the VVPAT before leaving after casting their vote. Furthermore, ahead of the elections, ‘Bangla Pokkho’ had accused the Election Commission of denying permission for their procession.

Must Read | ISI Kolkata teacher, neuroscientist, ‘Bangla Pokkho’ leader: The many faces of Garga Chatterjee

A complaint had been lodged at the Maidan Police Station by the Election Commission regarding Garga’s social media posts. From there, the complaint was forwarded to the Cyber Crime Department of the Kolkata Police. He was arrested by the police on May 12, after the elections concluded. The court granted his bail ten days after his arrest.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
May 22: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments