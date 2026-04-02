Garden Reach shipyard delivers three indigenously built warships to Navy

Written by Jigisha Seal

The Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) has delivered three indigenously built frontline naval platforms Dunagiri, Sanshodhak and Agray to the Indian Navy, marking a first of its kind achievement for the Kolkata-based shipyard, officials said.

According to GRSE, the shipyard has so far built 118 warships, including 80 for the Indian Navy and the “triple delivery” on March 30 comes as a major boost to the Centre’s “Aatmanirbhar Bharat” initiative, aimed at strengthening production of complex naval platforms and commitment to efficiency and operational excellence.

The vessels were formally accepted on behalf of the Navy by Rear Admiral Gautam Marwaha, VSM, Chief Staff Officer (Technical), Eastern Naval Command, for Dunagiri and Agray, and by Commodore Shishir Dixit, Chief Staff Officer (Technical), Southern Naval Command, for Sanshodhak.