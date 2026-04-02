Garden Reach shipyard delivers three indigenously built warships to Navy

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Written by Jigisha Seal
The Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) has delivered three indigenously built frontline naval platforms Dunagiri, Sanshodhak and Agray to the Indian Navy, marking a first of its kind achievement for the Kolkata-based shipyard, officials said.
According to GRSE, the shipyard has so far built 118 warships, including 80 for the Indian Navy and the “triple delivery” on March 30 comes as a major boost to the Centre’s “Aatmanirbhar Bharat” initiative, aimed at strengthening production of complex naval platforms and commitment to efficiency and operational excellence.
The vessels were formally accepted on behalf of the Navy by Rear Admiral Gautam Marwaha, VSM, Chief Staff Officer (Technical), Eastern Naval Command, for Dunagiri and Agray, and by Commodore Shishir Dixit, Chief Staff Officer (Technical), Southern Naval Command, for Sanshodhak.
According to GRSE, Dunagiri, the second Advanced Guided-Missile Frigate under Project 17A, represents a significant leap in indigenous warship design, stealth, firepower, automation and survivability.
Launched in July 2022, the 149 metre, 6,670 tonne guided-missile frigate is equipped with advanced weapons and sensors, including BrahMos anti-ship and land-attack cruise missiles, AESA radar, and an integrated combat management system, enabling operations across air, surface and sub-surface domains. The mega structure is powered by a combination of diesel engines and gas turbines, offering enhanced speed, endurance and operational flexibility, GRSE said.
Sanshodhak, the last of four Survey Vessels (Large) built by GRSE, strengthens the Navy’s hydrographic capabilities. The 110 metre vessel, launched in June 13, 2023, is equipped for detailed coastal and deep water hydrographic surveys, including mapping navigation channels and maritime boundaries. It is also capable of supporting helicopter operations, low-intensity combat, and humanitarian assistance and disaster relief(HADR) missions, besides functioning as a hospital ship when required. It is also capable of collecting oceanographic and geographical data for defence applications, GRSE said.
Agray, part of a series of eight Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Crafts (ASW-SWC), is designed for coastal operations with a focus on sub-surface surveillance , search and attack missions, as well as coordinated operations with aircraft. Launched on March 13 2024, the 77.6 metre warship is equipped with lightweight torpedoes, anti-submarine warfare rockets and a combat management system. With nearly 88% indigenous content and a shallow draught of 2.7 metres, it is highly suited for moving in littoral waters, officials said.
The simultaneous delivery of Dunagiri, Sanshodhak, and Agray highlights the shipyard’s robust shipbuilding infrastructure and its ability to deliver multiple complex Naval platforms within aligned timelines, GRSE said, adding, it also reinforces its position as a key contributor to strengthening the Indian Navy’s capabilities across diverse operational roles.
GRSE is currently working on several key projects, including one more Project 17A stealth frigate, four ASW shallow water crafts and four next-generation offshore patrol vessels. It is also constructing 30 additional vessels, 13 of which are for export, and is in advanced stages of securing a contract for five Next Generation Corvettes.
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