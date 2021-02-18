Ganguly’s wife flags ‘fake’ Facebook page in her name, files complaint

DONA GANGULY, wife of BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, on Wednesday registered a police complaint alleging that a fake Facebook page was being operated in her name. Several photographs of the BCCI president, along with his wife and their daughter Sana, have been posted by the fake account, the complaint said. A probe was on, the Lalbazar cyber police

“We have received an email in it has been been alleged that some people have created a fake page in the name of Mrs Dona Ganguly on Facebook. We are taking legal action,” a senior police officer said.

According to sources, Ganguly’s relatives noticed the page recently. Dona had no clue about it. She was informed by one of her students, after which she decided to take the matter seriously.

Dona Ganguly said, “I have an original page on Facebook. One of my students informed me about a fake page in my name after they noticed some irrelevant posts, which I won’t do. I posted on Facebook alerting people about the fake page. The page had thousands of followers but after I posted about it, within a day the number of followers came down significantly. An email complaint has been sent to the Kolkata police cyber cell through Sourav’s office.”