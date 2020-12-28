Ganguly meets Governor, says don’t speculate about ‘courtesy meeting’

Ganguly reached Raj Bhavan around 4.40 pm but did not take any question about the reason for his visit.. (File)

BCCI president and former India Men’s cricket captain Sourav Ganguly on Sunday met Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar in Raj Bhavan amid speculation that he may join the BJP.

Dhankhar said he had an interaction with Ganguly on “varied issues”, and accepted Ganguly’s offer to visit the Eden Gardens here. The former cricketer requested the media not to speculate the reasons for the “courtesy visit”.

“Had interaction with BCCI President Sourav Ganguly at Raj Bhawan today on varied issues. Accepted his offer for a visit to Eden Gardens, the oldest cricket ground in the country established in 1864,” tweeted the governor.

With state Assembly elections due in April-May next year, speculation is rife that Ganguly may join the BJP. He reached Raj Bhavan around 4.40 pm but did not take any question about the reason for his visit. The meeting between the two continued till 6 pm.

Speaking to a Bengali television news channel after his visit, Ganguly said, “I have come here to invite the governor to the Eden Gardens as he has never visited the stadium. He wanted to come to Eden Gardens today. I said that is not possible as a practice match is going on there. Therefore, I came here to meet him. I have invited him to visit the stadium next week. It was just a courtesy visit. Don’t speculate anything.”

Talking about the performance of the men’s test cricket team in the ongoing second test in Australia, the former captain said, “India is in a good position and has a lead of 82 runs. Hopefully, they will win this test match. Brilliant captaincy by Ajinkya Rahane. He has been receiving praises for his performance.”