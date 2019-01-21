Gangster shot dead in Kolkata: Wife, son held for ‘plotting’ murder

Police arrested gangster Ram Murti Dewar alias Ramua’s wife Kajol (33), son Samir (19) and four others in connection with his murder. While five arrests were made on Saturday, one person identified as Kartik Yadav was held on Sunday, police said.

The other arrested accused have been identified as Syamsunder Rao, Bishal Menon from Jamshedpur and Prashant Kumar Singh from Durgapur. Last Sunday, the 47-year-old gangster was found shot dead in his flat at Sodepur in North 24 Parganas. “We have arrested his wife, son and four others. Primary investigation suggests the killing to be a fallout of family problem. We have recovered the handgun used in the murder,” said a senior police officer of Barrackpore police commiserate. A local Barasat court has sent the accused to police remand till January 29.

Kajol has told the police that the family was in financial distress. She has also claimed that Ramua used to beat her over suspicion of an extramarital affair, police said. Kajol, his son and Kartik roped in Bishal and Prashant through Shyamsunder, a family friend, to do the job, police said. ENS