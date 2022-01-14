scorecardresearch
Thursday, January 13, 2022
Gangasagar Mela: Calcutta High Court panel submits Covid norm compliance report

🔴 The Gangasagar Mela is being organised at Sagar Islands and will be open for pilgrims from January 14. Sources said that the committee has raised several issues concerning the health of the pilgrims who would visit the fair.

By: Express News Service | Kolkata |
January 14, 2022 4:37:39 am
Pilgrims arrive at the Sagar Island on Thursday. Reuters

The committee appointed by the Calcutta High Court to review compliance with Covid-19 norms at the Gangasagar Mela submitted its preliminary report on Thursday and reportedly raised questions about the arrangements and infrastructure set up by the West Bengal government.

The Gangasagar Mela is being organised at Sagar Islands and will be open for pilgrims from January 14.

Sources said that the committee has raised several issues concerning the health of the pilgrims who would visit the fair. The committee members are learnt to have been dissatisfied with the infrastructure and have recommended that the entry of pilgrims must be restricted to contain the spread of the virus.

Also Read |Mamata Banerjee urges Gangasagar pilgrims to abide by norms

Meanwhile, state minister Shashi Panja, who is currently in Gangasagar to monitor the situation and preparations for the Mela, said, “We all are trying our best to ensure that the court orders are followed and Covid-19 protocol is maintained. It is a collective effort by district and state administration.”

On Tuesday, a division bench of the Calcutta High Court had scrapped the previously formed three-member panel.

