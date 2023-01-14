scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 14, 2023

30L pilgrims likely to attend Ganga Sagar Mela

Since the Kumbh Mela is not being held this year, the state administration is expecting a huge turnout at the island. The administration is expecting 30 lakh pilgrims this time.

Pilgrims at Babughat transit camp in Kolkata, Friday. (Express Photo by Partha Paul)
Thousands of pilgrims have started arriving in West Bengal from adjoining states and elsewhere for the annual Ganga Sagar Mela.

With the devotees thronging Sagar Island, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has enhanced surveillance along the coastline of the state.

Also, rapid life-saving action teams comprising divers have also been deployed at the mela site for any eventuality.

Since the Kumbh Mela is not being held this year, the state administration is expecting a huge turnout at the island. The administration is expecting 30 lakh pilgrims this time.

Also, the government has decided to monitor the mela live from the state secretariat.

“Nearly 1,100 CCTV cameras have been installed in and around the mela site for the safety of pilgrims. Twenty drones equipped with cameras and GPS have also been deployed. There is tight security,” said a senior administrative official on duty for the mela.

Sufficient arrangements of hangars and makeshift hogla sheds have been made to ensure that no pilgrim stays in the open.

Sundarbans Development Minister Bankim Hazra had also inaugurated a control room for the surveillance at the mela site recently. CCTV cameras have also been installed in and around of Kapil Muni’s ashram.

While inaugurating the mela at the Outram Ghat transit point recently, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had called the event a “a unique fair” where the only mode to reach is by crossing waterways.

Ganga Sagar is the second largest congregation of pilgrims, devotees and enthusiasts from across the country after the Kumbh Mela at Haridwar. While the Kumbh Mela is well connected by air, rail and roads, people have to take the waterways to reach Ganga Sagar Mela.

First published on: 14-01-2023 at 05:13 IST
