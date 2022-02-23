Ganga-Padma river: CM writes to PM, flags ‘perpetual erosion’ in three Bengal districts

CHIEF MINISTER Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the “perpetual river erosion” along the Ganga-Padma river in the state’s Malda, Murshidabad and Nadia districts and urged the PM to urgently look into the matter.

In her letter, Banerjee sought restoration of extended jurisdiction of Farakka Barrage Project Authority (FBPA) to 120 km so that the Centre can take up urgent bank protection schemes in the entire stretch in consultation with the state government as promised.

Banerjee also highlighted that in the last two decades, the perpetual river erosion, along the river Ganga-Padma in Malda, Murshidabad and Nadia districts in West Bengal resulted in severe loss of public utilities, private properties and agricultural lands.

“There has been adverse impact on Ganga-Padma erosion in context of the Indo-Bangladesh Ganga Treaty of 1996, both downstream and upstream of Farakka, in the districts of Malda, Murshidabad and Nadia. The severity of the problem of erosion along this river system in West Bengal can be appreciated from the fact that almost 2,800 hectare of fertile land has been engulfed by the river and there have been damage to the public and private properties to the tune of Rs 1,000 crore during last 15 years,” wrote the

Chief Minister.

“Such erosion along the river bank has largely been caused by the siltation in the river bed and frequent shifting of river course consequent upon the construction of Farakka Barrage. In view of this, the erstwhile Ministry of Water Resources, in the year 2005, extended the work jurisdiction of the Farakka Barrage Project Authority (FBPA) from 40 KM. upstream of Barrage to further 80 km downstream for the purpose of undertaking anti-erosion and river bank protection works in the entire stretch,” she added.

“Very surprisingly, the Union Ministry of Water Resources, by their letter dated July 11, 2017, unilaterally withdrew their earlier decision of 2005 and restored the original jurisdiction of the FBPA from 11.5 km upstream to 5.9 km downstream of Farakka Barrage. In the wake of this unilateral decision, I had requested you vide my letter dated August 10, 2017 to restore the extended jurisdiction of 120 km by rescinding the aforesaid decision. But there has so far been no further response in this regard,” said Banerjee.

“I would, therefore, request you to kindly reconsider the decision of withdrawal of the extended jurisdiction of FBPA, so as to fulfil the earlier commitment of the Central Government and arrange for taking up urgent bank protection schemes in the entire stretch of the extended jurisdiction by the FBPA in consultation with the state government,” she said.