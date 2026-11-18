Written by Sharanyo Basu

Metal pollution in the Ganga-Hooghly estuary has declined significantly over the past 25-30 years, offering evidence of improving environmental conditions in one of India’s most important river systems, according to a study conducted by researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur.

Published in the peer-reviewed journal GeoHealth—a peer-reviewed international journal of the American Geophysical Union—on November 11, the study reviewed 10 major estuaries in India, China and the United States to analyse whether metal pollution has gotten better or worse over the past 25-30 years. Although no new samples were collected, researchers gathered results from about 150 published studies and compared them.

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The findings are significant because they suggest that sustained pollution-control measures by the government can reverse long-term environmental degradation, even in densely populated and industrialised river basins like the Ganga-Hooghly estuary.

Decline in metal contamination

The study, titled ‘Tracking Temporal Changes in Metal Pollution in Estuarine Sediments: Population Pressure, Pollution Trends, and Policy Responses in India, China, and the USA’, noted a substantial improvement in the sediment pollution indicators of the Ganga-Hooghly estuary.

Its long-term comparative assessment reported a 37.76 per cent reduction in the Pollution Load Index (PLI), indicating a decline in the overall metal contamination burden of the estuarine sediments. PLI compares the metal levels in the mud to the levels found naturally in the Earth’s crust.

The research also adopted a new framework called Population Normalized Pollution Load (PNPL) that measures sediment contamination relative to population pressures. This framework enables scientists and policymakers to understand whether pollution conditions are improving relative to human pressures.

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Namami Gange and signs of recovery

Even though the Ganga-Hooghly estuary is exposed to multiple environmental pressures due to urbanisation, industrial activity, and urban and agricultural waste, the IIT Kharagpur study identified promising trends.

It noted that while metal contamination levels remained elevated around the 2000s, they dipped following the introduction of the Namami Gange Programme in 2014. This coincided with new sewage treatment plants and cleanup efforts, suggesting that sustained government action can help restore the health of rivers and their sediments.

The study also recorded long-term reduction in metal contamination—between 70 per cent and 80 per cent—in other rivers such as India’s Mahanadi and the Hudson in the United States.

Larger implications of the study

IIT Kharagpur said this study shows that decisions about the environment work best when they are based on solid evidence. That matters in India, where rivers support farming, jobs, wildlife, culture, and the economy, so proof that river conditions are getting better is valuable.

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The research also shows why tracking data over many years is useful. By showing what has improved and what is still a problem, it can help officials choose better-targeted actions and make smarter policies.

The IIT Kharagpur study highlighted that progress needs steady policies, ongoing research, and regular monitoring.

“As India advances its commitment to environmental sustainability and the vision of Viksit Bharat, IIT Kharagpur remains committed to generating scientific knowledge that can contribute to cleaner waterways, healthier ecosystems and a more sustainable future,” the institute said in a statement.

The IIT Kharagpur team

The research was led by Professor Parthasarathi Chakraborty of the Marine Trace Metal Biogeochemistry Laboratory, Centre for Ocean, River, Atmosphere and Land Sciences (CORAL), IIT Kharagpur, and included researchers Soham Chatterjee, Anindya Das, Gunjan Roy, Smrutirekha Mohanta and Sucharita Chakraborty.

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The multidisciplinary investigation reflected “IIT Kharagpur’s continued commitment to advancing environmental research that addresses critical challenges at the intersection of water resources, ecosystem sustainability, scientific assessment and public policy”, the institute said.

Sharanyo Basu is an intern with The Indian Express.