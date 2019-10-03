Gandhi Jayanti: ‘Best tribute is to follow principles of non-violence and communal harmony,’ says Bengal CM

On the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the leader of the country should follow Gandhian principles and take along every religion and community.

Advertising

Without taking any name, Banerjee said the best tribute to Gandhiji on his birth anniversary would be to follow his principles of peace, non-violence and communal harmony.

“It is not only us but the entire world has learnt from Gandhiji’s principles of non-violence, satyagraha and peace. We don’t want to advise others, but we say that the leader of the country should be like Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and Mahatma Gandhi. They had led the nation by taking all the communities, castes and people of all religion along with them,” she said while addressing an event to celebrate Gandhiji’s birth anniversary on Mayo Road Wednesday.

“A leader of the country should not divide the masses or unleash violence. Gandhiji has taught us the principles of non-violence and peace. His ideals and struggle for independence has strengthened the idea of united and secular India,” she said.

Advertising

The CM reminded that when the country was celebrating its Independence on August 15, 1947, Gandhiji was in Kolkata to protest against communal riots and had appealed for peace and harmony.

Earlier in the day, Banerjee paid homage to Gandhiji through a tweet. “Homage to #MahatmaGandhi ji on his 150th birth anniversary. We will pay tribute to the Father of the Nation at his statue on Mayo Road, #Kolkata. To mark #GandhiJayanti, the historic Gandhi Bhavan in Beleghata, renovated by #Bangla Govt, will be inaugurated today,” she said. The Gandhi Bhavan, where the Mahatma had put up during his stay, has been developed into a museum.