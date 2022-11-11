scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 10, 2022

Gaming app fraud | Sixth accused arrested: Police

"Vikram Singh Gandhi was arrested around 10:30 pm Wednesday from his residence in connection with the E-Nuggets gaming app fraud case. The case is being investigated by the detective department," said a senior police officer.

Khan launched a mobile gaming application called E-Nuggets, which was designed for the purpose of defrauding the public, said police.

Kolkata Police on Thursday claimed to have arrested another accused in connection with a gaming app fraud case from his residence in Kolkata’s Beliaghata main road locality a day before.

“Vikram Singh Gandhi was arrested around 10:30 pm Wednesday from his residence in connection with the E-Nuggets gaming app fraud case. The case is being investigated by the detective department,” said a senior police officer. The primary investigation suggests that Gandhi had a liaison with prime accused Aamir Khan, he said.

“Aamir used to give Gandhi cash which he would pass on to Romen Agarwal for converting into cryptoc urrencies,” added the officer. Six people have so far been arrested in connection with the fraud. Khan, who was arrested by the Kolkata Police in Ghaziabad, is currently in the custody of the police. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has also registered a money laundering case based on a Kolkata Police FIR that was registered following a complaint lodged by officials of Federal Bank.

Khan launched a mobile gaming application called E-Nuggets, which was designed for the purpose of defrauding the public, said police.

First published on: 11-11-2022 at 04:22:01 am
