Sunday, Sep 11, 2022

Gaming app fraud kingpin at large after Rs 17 cr haul

The central agency, which primarily probes money-laundering cases, had on Saturday carried out raids at six locations in Kolkata, including the Khans' residence in Garden Reach. Cash-counting machines were brought to count the seized money.

Three of his mobile phones were switched off since Saturday, officials said.

A day after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) recovered more than Rs 17.32 crore in cash from a house in Kolkata’s Port area in connection with an alleged mobile gaming application fraud, the prime accused, Aamir Khan, remained untraceable on Sunday.

Three of his mobile phones were switched off since Saturday, officials said.

With the recovery of cash, the transport business of Aamir’s father Nasir Ahmad Khan is now under the ED scanner. Sources said during the pandemic, Aamir through the gaming app duped users of lakhs of rupees by luring them into earning daily commissions of Rs 3,000-4,000 each.



The ED has registered a case on the basis of a police FIR registered on February 15, 2021. The case was lodged against Aamir and others for cheating, criminal breach of trust, forgery among others.

