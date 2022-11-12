scorecardresearch
Gaming app fraud: ED freezes cryptocurrencies worth Rs 22.82 cr

The ED had in October conducted search operations on two premises linked with the gaming app and seized Rs 17.3 crore in cash — the first seizure made by the central agency in the case.

The primary accused, Aamir Khan, had launched E-Nuggets, which was designed to swindle the public, said police.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday carried out a search operation on the e-wallet and user IDs of Binance Crypto Exchange leading to the freezing of 150.22 Bitcoins equivalent to Rs 22.82 crore under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) 2002 in connection with their investigation into a mobile gaming application ‘E-Nnuggets’ fraud case.

The ED had in October conducted search operations on two premises linked with the gaming app and seized Rs 17.3 crore in cash — the first seizure made by the central agency in the case. Later, Bitcoin worth Rs 13.5 crore of Binance was frozen too.

The investigating agency also froze digital assets stored in a bank account under various provisions of the PML Act.

