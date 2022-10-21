scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 20, 2022

Gaming app fraud case: ED arrests Kolkata trader

According to ED sources, Agarwal is understood to have close links with Amir Khan, who has already been booked and arrested in this connection.

Bengal Gaming app fraud case, Ed, Enforcement Directorate (ED), ED arrests Kolkata trader, West Bengal, Kolkata, West Bengal news, Kolkata news, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express NewsAccording to ED sources, besides bitcoins and cash, agency officials also seized several diaries and a laptop from his residence.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday arrested businessman Rumen Agarwal after its officials froze bitcoins worth Rs 7 crore and seized Rs 1.6 crore in cash during a raid at his house in Kolkata’s Ultadanga in connection with their ongoing probe into an alleged mobile gaming app fraud case.

According to ED sources, Agarwal is understood to have close links with Amir Khan, who has already been booked and arrested in this connection.

According to ED sources, besides bitcoins and cash, agency officials also seized several diaries and a laptop from his residence.

Action has been taken against the app called E-Nuggets and its promoter Aamir Khan.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-October 20, 2022: Why you should read ‘Imported Inflation’ or ‘E...Premium
UPSC Key-October 20, 2022: Why you should read ‘Imported Inflation’ or ‘E...
Copybook Communist to crowd-puller, the one of his kind V S Achuthanandan...Premium
Copybook Communist to crowd-puller, the one of his kind V S Achuthanandan...
Big hits alone wouldn’t decide this T20 World Cup; Sachin Tendulkar...Premium
Big hits alone wouldn’t decide this T20 World Cup; Sachin Tendulkar...
Tech InDepth: How Night Mode on smartphones makes Diwali pictures popPremium
Tech InDepth: How Night Mode on smartphones makes Diwali pictures pop
More from Kolkata

“The ED carried out a search operation at two premises in Kolkata, leading to the seizure of Rs 1.65 crore cash and freezing of 44.5 bitcoin (equivalent to Rs 7.12 crore as per market exchange rates) and other incriminating documents,” the federal agency said in a statement.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 21-10-2022 at 05:12:13 am
Next Story

Mumbai 2006 serial train blasts: Court rejects convict’s plea seeking further investigation in case

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 20: Latest News
Advertisement