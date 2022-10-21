Gaming app fraud case: ED arrests Kolkata trader

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday arrested businessman Rumen Agarwal after its officials froze bitcoins worth Rs 7 crore and seized Rs 1.6 crore in cash during a raid at his house in Kolkata’s Ultadanga in connection with their ongoing probe into an alleged mobile gaming app fraud case.

According to ED sources, Agarwal is understood to have close links with Amir Khan, who has already been booked and arrested in this connection.

According to ED sources, besides bitcoins and cash, agency officials also seized several diaries and a laptop from his residence.

Action has been taken against the app called E-Nuggets and its promoter Aamir Khan.

“The ED carried out a search operation at two premises in Kolkata, leading to the seizure of Rs 1.65 crore cash and freezing of 44.5 bitcoin (equivalent to Rs 7.12 crore as per market exchange rates) and other incriminating documents,” the federal agency said in a statement.