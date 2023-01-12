3-day G20 meet on Global Partnership for Financial Inclusion concludes

The three-day G20 meeting on ‘Global Partnership for Financial Inclusion’ concluded in the city on Wednesday after discussions on several issues, including digital financial inclusion, remittances and availability of finance for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

“Discussions took place on the progress towards reducing the cost of remittances and innovative payment services to bring down the rates. Delegates of member and invitee countries and officials of international organisations also deliberated upon leveraging digital public infrastructure for financial inclusion and productivity gains,” said Chanchal Sarkar, Economic Advisor, Ministry of Finance, Department of Economic Affairs, at a press meet.

The members and invitee countries shared updates on the progress made on the Financial Inclusion Action Plan (FIAP) 2020 and the road ahead for FIAP 2023.

The three-day event also featured symposiums, exhibitions and a domestic outreach programme on digital financial literacy involving over 1,800 students from various schools, Sarkar said.

He said that G20 leaders focused on the high remittance cost for workers outside India and efforts are underway to bring the rate down to an average of 3 per cent by 2027. At present, the remittance cost, on average, stands at around 6 per cent of each transaction.

India assumed the presidency of the influential bloc G20 at its annual summit in Bali in November last year.