scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 29, 2022

G20 event behind not giving nod to Arijit’s show: Bengal govt

 Minister Firhad Hakim, who is also chairman of HIDCO that manages Eco Park, said: “On the very opposite side of Eco Park is the Convention Centre in New Town where the event marking India's G20 presidency will take place. G20 delegations will be there. That is why it is not feasible to hold any event there.” 

G20 Summit, G20 meeting, Mamata Banerjee, Arijit Singh, Firhad Hakim, Indian Express, India news, current affairsArijit Singh
Listen to this article
G20 event behind not giving nod to Arijit’s show: Bengal govt
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

After singer Arijit Singh’s concert at Kolkata’s Eco Park was cancelled, the BJP on Thursday accused the TMC government of “intentionally” not allotting the venue as he had sung “rang de tu mohe gerua” in presence of CM Mamata Banerjee at Kolkata Film Festival recently.

More from Kolkata

Minister Firhad Hakim, who is also chairman of HIDCO that manages Eco Park, said: “On the very opposite side of Eco Park is the Convention Centre in New Town where the event marking India’s G20 presidency will take place. G20 delegations will be there. That is why it is not feasible to hold any event there.”

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 30-12-2022 at 02:58 IST
Next Story

No right to claim papers, CBI says on Kochhars’ plea to access probe letter

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 29: Latest News
Advertisement
close