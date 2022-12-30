G20 event behind not giving nod to Arijit’s show: Bengal govt

After singer Arijit Singh’s concert at Kolkata’s Eco Park was cancelled, the BJP on Thursday accused the TMC government of “intentionally” not allotting the venue as he had sung “rang de tu mohe gerua” in presence of CM Mamata Banerjee at Kolkata Film Festival recently.

Minister Firhad Hakim, who is also chairman of HIDCO that manages Eco Park, said: “On the very opposite side of Eco Park is the Convention Centre in New Town where the event marking India’s G20 presidency will take place. G20 delegations will be there. That is why it is not feasible to hold any event there.”