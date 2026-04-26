Fuming Mamata leaves the stage amidst ‘chor’ slogans from BJP rally in Bhabanipur

In an unprecedented incident, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee left in the middle of her speech during a public rally in her assembly seat in Bhabanipur. This was after noise, allegedly from a passing BJP rally, disturbed her. Chants of ‘chor’ (thief) could be heard from the rally.

The incident took place at night near the Swaminarayan temple on Chakraberia Road.

“See how they are shouting. All the media is here. It is insulting and humiliating. They are shouting because they don’t want me to hold the meeting. I beg your pardon. I will not be able to address you now. Tomorrow I will hold a rally here. I apologise and I will leave. Please vote for me in protest of this,” said a visibly disturbed Banerjee, who left the stage.