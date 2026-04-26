Fuming Mamata leaves the stage amidst ‘chor’ slogans from BJP rally in Bhabanipur

In an unprecedented incident, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee left in the middle of her speech during a public rally in her assembly seat in Bhabanipur. This was after noise, allegedly from a passing BJP rally, disturbed her. Chants of ‘chor’ (thief) could be heard from the rally.
The incident took place at night near the Swaminarayan temple on Chakraberia Road.
“See how they are shouting. All the media is here. It is insulting and humiliating. They are shouting because they don’t want me to hold the meeting. I beg your pardon. I will not be able to address you now. Tomorrow I will hold a rally here. I apologise and I will leave. Please vote for me in protest of this,” said a visibly disturbed Banerjee, who left the stage.
“Everyone saw what happened. How our chief minister was insulted. This will go against the BJP,” said Sovandeb Chatterjee, a senior TMC leader who was present at the public meeting.
“We have taken official permission to hold this meeting. I was away from Bhabanipur for about a month because I was campaigning for the entire Bengal. I was campaigning for about 200 seats, and Abhishek (Abhishek Banerjee, TMC All India general secretary and Lok Sabha MP) was also campaigning. I will take legal action against this,” said Banerjee before leaving the stage.
Earlier, during a BJP rally, Suvendu Adhikari, the party’s candidate for Bhabanipur, had alleged that TMC put up loudspeakers to disrupt his event.
The Bhabanipur Assembly seat, which falls within Kolkata, is set to see a showdown between Banerjee and Adhikari. Adhikari is also contesting from his home turf of Nandigram, where he had defeated Mamata by less than 2,000 votes in 2021.
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After the EC’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, a total of 51,000 voters were deleted from the rolls in Bhabanipur, amounting to 21% of its electorate. These deletions have put pressure on the TMC chief, whose victory margin in the 2021 by-election from Bhabanipur was about 58,800 votes. In the final lap of her statewide campaign, Mamata is set to focus on Bhabanipur, where, apart from holding meetings with TMC workers, she is expected to canvass at the grassroots level, which would be a first for her. In the cosmopolitan Bhabanipur, Mamata is expected to visit Jain temples and Sikh gurdwaras to attract non-Bengali voters. She has been holding padayatras and closed-door meetings with residents of high-rises, where there are considerable non-Bengali voters.
On the other hand, Amit Shah is camped in Bengal to oversee the BJP campaign. He too held a rally in Bhabanipur.
Ravik Bhattacharya is a highly experienced and award-winning journalist currently serving as the Chief of Bureau of The Indian Express, Kolkata. With over 20 years of experience in the media industry, Ravik possesses deep expertise across a wide range of critical subjects and geographical areas.
Experience & Authority
Current Role: Chief of Bureau, The Indian Express, Kolkata.
Expertise: Extensive reporting across West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, and the Andaman Nicobar Islands. Ravik specializes in politics, crime, major incidents and issues, and investigative stories, demonstrating a robust command of complex and sensitive subjects.
Experience: His long and distinguished career includes key reporting roles at several prestigious publications, including The Asian Age, The Statesman, The Telegraph, and The Hindustan Times. Ravik's current role marks his second stint with The Indian Express, having previously served as a Principal Correspondent in the Kolkata bureau from 2005 to 2010.
Major Award: Ravik's authority and quality of work are substantiated by his winning of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award in 2007 for Political Reporting.
Education: His strong academic foundation includes a Bachelor's degree with English Honours from Scottish Church College under Calcutta University, and a PG Diploma in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University.
Ravik Bhattacharya's extensive tenure, specialized beat coverage, and notable award confirm his status as a trusted and authoritative voice in Indian journalism, particularly for stories emanating from Eastern India. ... Read More