Full bench of EC to visit Kolkata tomorrow

The full bench of the Election Commission of India (ECI) will visit Kolkata this week to take stock of the law-and-order situation in West Bengal.

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora and Commissioners Rajiv Kumar and Sushil Chandra will arrive in Kolkata on Wednesday after meeting political parties in Assam around 10 am. The following day, at 10 am, the three will meet political parties here. According to sources, they may also meet senior administration and police officials. Apart from the law-and-order situation, they are expected to look at other aspects of the upcoming state elections.

Recently, Deputy Election Commissioner in charge of West Bengal, Sudeep Jain, visited the city and met senior officials and reviewed poll preparations.