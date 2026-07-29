Fruit vendor, fish butcher among 16 released in NEET-protest violence case

“He had gone to the shop for groceries that day with a few acquaintances. He was picked up after the protest. I don’t even know what he actually did at the protest site,” said the mother-in-law of 47-year-old Khalid Reja alias Rinku, who was among the 16 people arrested in connection with violence during a NEET paper leak protest by the Left students’ organisations on July 24.

Rinku, a resident of Madan Mohan Barman Street in Jorasanko, runs a small footwear-making setup and sells slippers.

A fruit vendor, fish butchers, unemployed graduates, and grassroots political workers were among the 16 people released on Tuesday after a Kolkata court initially remanded them to two days of judicial custody.

When the accused were presented in court on Tuesday afternoon, the defence lawyers brought up the consensus between the Centre and the Supreme Court that no coercive measures would be taken against students participating in protests over the NEET paper leak, while clarifying that the protection would not apply to persons with criminal antecedents. They also cited precedents of case withdrawals in Bihar and Assam.

The Chief Metropolitan Magistrate’s Court inquired whether the accused had any past criminal records to which the investigating officer stated that five of the 16 arrested allegedly had past involvement in criminal incidents. The defence lawyers countered whether those five individuals had actually been convicted by a court. As no definitive answer was provided, the magistrate granted bail to all 16 individuals.

For Md. Alamgir (48), a fruit vendor in the Burrabazar fruit mandi and a longtime Congress worker, his arrest came straight from his residence. Sitting on the last bench of the courtroom, his wife Ruksar, while speaking to The Indian Express said, “Our elder daughter, a student, had gone to the protest site. Alamgir was at home as we were preparing for our younger daughter’s birthday. They came to our house and picked him simply because my daughter was at the site.”

Fifty-year-old Arshad Ali alias Sajid, also a fruit vendor from Amherst Street; Shahbaz Khan (34), a fish butcher from Karaya; Mohsin Khan (30) from BeckBagan Row, who is currently a job seeker; and college graduates were present when the protest turned violent.

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Ruksan Begum, mother of Shahbaz said, “Do you think today’s children inform their parents about their whereabouts? We are poor people. We only light the stove when we are sure we have food to cook. After seeing the event’s success in Delhi, he wanted to join the demonstration in Dharmatala as a supporter. I don’t know what happened there.”

Defending three of the accused, Advocate Syed Nafirul Islam argued that the police had no video or forensic evidence linking his clients to stone-pelting or vandalism.

“The attendees included students, their relatives, fruit vendors, and social workers associated with NGOs who joined out of solidarity. While they may have been present in the vicinity, presence alone does not establish criminal intent or credibility of violence. Without bonafide evidence, their detention was unlawful,” Islam argued, stating that the FIRs be set aside.

Police had earlier stated that two of the accused Md. Azad and Md. Afroz were intercepted on the Durgapur Expressway near Andal while allegedly trying to flee West Bengal.

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It was alleged that Md. Afroz (28), resident of Rajabagan, Metiabruz, had Trinamool Congress (TMC) links. Police sources had earlier flagged that Afroz has close ties with Metiabruz TMC MLA Abdul Khaleque Molla, citing photos on social media where Afroz is seen with the TMC leader. Local sources reported that Afroz actively worked for the TMC in the Metiabruz area during the last Assembly elections. However, after the controversy, Molla refuted the claims, stating, “I am an MLA, so anyone can take pictures with me, but Afroz is not an active TMC member. Police had earlier said Afroz operates a content-creator account (52,000 followers) where he posts reels under a “Mafia Gang” series, often brandishing toy guns and projecting a local tough-guy persona.”

“The State raised no objection & noted favourable comments of defence. After considering the later development, the court was pleased to grant them bail,” Defence Lawyer Fazle Ahmed Khan told The Indian Express.

Extending support to those held, ISF MLA Naushad Siddique countered the claims that the ones who were not students had no place at the rally.

“Who said that only students can be part of a protest? When Mamata Banerjee led the Singur agitation, was she a farmer? People are free to support a cause,” Siddique said.

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Confirming that some of the accused had active political affiliations, Siddique vouched for Md. Johiruddin Mal (32) of Bhangore and Sk. Md. Salman Hussain (29) of Rajabagan, who runs a local group called Tohiri Janat.

“I don’t know everyone, but I can say not everyone arrested from the site is at fault. I take responsibility that Johiruddin and Salman were not involved in violence,” Siddique added.

According to Johiruddin’s brother, he has been active in grassroots politics since 2011, supporting Left parties and working alongside the ISF during recent elections.