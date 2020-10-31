From Waste to Art: In Kolkata, a park decked up with used tyres

At the ‘Tyre park’ in Esplanade, Kolkata. (Photo: Partha Paul)

Kolkata is set to get a unique art installation – a park decked up with used tyres at Esplanade area of the city. The “Tyre Park’ has been conceived and developed by the West Bengal Transport Corporation.

“The idea behind the park is that waste can be converted into art. Nothing is waste and can be art and that is a message with which a unique Tyre Park is coming up in Kolkata,” an official with the transport corporation said.

Workers and artists are working round the clock in the park to give finishing touches to the installation.

Disposal of used tyres poses a major challenge and tyres usually pile up at bus depots in the state.

The Tyre Park, located in the heart of the city, would have a small cafe, music and it will be a little space for people to sit and relax and also enjoy the various examples of craftsmanship made up entirely of tyres.

“”It will be an island of peace in an otherwise very crowded area” said MD, WBTC, Rajanvir Singh Kapur. Officials of WBTC said that the location of tyre park at Esplanade Bus depot has been chosen keeping a mind other interesting attraction like Smarnika, a stationed tramcar old tram museum which has some old tram archives

From Esplanade, the people can also ride on the recently launched Tram Library that runs on the Esplanade -Shyambazar route.

