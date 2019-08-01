From today, change property ownership at the click of button in Kolkata

After successful implementation of ‘Talk to Mayor’, a unique initiative by the Kolkata Municipal Corporation, the civic body will launch online mutation process facilities from Thursday. The online system for mutation will reduce the procedural harassment for house owners.

“The IT department is developing a software for the online mutation process. If a house owner furnishes all relevant documents along with his application for mutation and our officials are satisfied, we will be issuing the certificate online. The person can download it easily. This will prevent him/her from the hassle to come up to the civic body for collecting the certificate,” said Deputy Mayor Atin Ghosh.

According to KMC officials, from Thursday there will be a dedicated counter at KMC headquarters, where house owners will be able to pay tax directly without worrying about any broker or middleman.

There will also be a counter for brokers, where a third person will be allowed to pay tax on behalf of the owner. Each person will be given a token number. Once the token number is displayed on the screen , the person will be asked to submit the document and fees.

In case of online mutation, if the owner is at fault or the documents are not proper, then the owner will be notified through an SMS or a call from the authority concerned.

The corporation is also holding camps inviting people to complete their mutation in case of pending applications. One such camp will be held at a housing complex near a private hospital at Panchasayer on August 3.

“Nearly 60 applications are pending for mutation in the last two years due to several reasons, including legal matters and heritage issues. There are some housing complexes in the city where mutation applications are pending in bulk,” added an official.