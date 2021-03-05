Kolkata: From TMC to BJP with squats as ‘atonement’

Former TMC leader Sushanta Pal does squats after joining the BJP at a rally in West Medinipur district, Thursday. (Express Photo)

A former TMC leader on Thursday “punished” himself by doing squats after joining the BJP at a public meeting at the Pingla Assembly constituency in Paschim Medinipur.

“I am now repenting (for his stint with the TMC) and asking for forgiveness. This is small punishment I have given myself,” said Susanta Pal as a bemused Suvendu Adhikari, BJP leader and former state minister, and others on the stage looked on.

Sushanta Pal, known to be a loyalist of TMC turncoat Adhikari, suddenly stopped his speech and did three squats after receiving the BJP flag.

When prodded by a leader, Pal argued that he was doing squats “to atone for his sins” as a TMC worker.

“This is atonement for my sins when I was with the tyrant TMC, and had to follow whimsical and anti-people orders of the top leadership. I regret it now,” the former vice-president of Kharagpur Number 2 Block of the party said amid chats of “Jai Shri Ram”.

Alleging that the TMC did not allow free and fair panchayat polls in 2018, occupying the local bodies by force, Pal said, “I have joined the BJP as I was feeling claustrophobic. I wanted to protest but my voice was muzzled.”



Pal revealed that he switched to the TMC from the BJP in 2005 to defeat the Left Front government.

The district unit president of TMC, Ajit Maity said, “Pal had been stripped of all responsibilities four years back. He is now indulging in ‘dramabaji’ (theatrics) at the behest of the BJP.”



On Wednesday, two-time TMC MLA and former Asansol mayor Jitendra Tiwari had joined the BJP.