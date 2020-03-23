From the Hills to coast, Bengal cities to be under lockdown from 5pm today

Police on duty outside Sealdah Station in Kolkata on Monday. (Express photo/Partha Paul) Police on duty outside Sealdah Station in Kolkata on Monday. (Express photo/Partha Paul)

With the number of positive novel coronavirus cases (COVID-19) in the state rising to seven on Sunday, the Trinamool Congress government decided to impose lockdown in several cities, towns and districts, including Capital Kolkata and Jalpaiguri, from Monday 5 pm to March 27.

Some of the other places where these strict curbs will be imposed are: towns such as Darjeeling, Siliguri, Cooch Behar, and Kalimpong, municipal towns in North 24 Parganas district, and districts such as Malda, Murshidabad, Nadia, Birbhum, Howrah, and Hooghly.

In an advisory in the evening, the Centre had asked the state to impose lockdown only in Kolkata and North 24 Parganas districts. State government officials said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took the decision to extend the lockdown to other areas since she considers this week an important period in the battle to contain the pandemic.

“The Chief Minister thought that the third week of the pandemic is very crucial,” added an official. “If we can stop major movement in this week, we may be able to restrict this pandemic from spreading.”

In an order, the state Health and Family Welfare Department said it was “imperative to adopt social distancing, and isolation measures across the identified urban and rural areas”.

The government, in its notice, said public transport, private taxis and autorickshaws, would go off the road. “The exception will include transport of all kinds to and from hospitals, airports, railway stations, bus stands/terminals. and goods carriers carrying food and essential commodities,” it added. “All shops, commercial establishments, offices and factories, workshops, godowns etc shall close their operations.”

People who have returned from abroad amid the pandemic would have to remain in strict home quarantine for a period determined by health authorities, along with “other such persons so required by the health personnel”.

“People are required to stay at home and come out only for basic services while strictly, following social distancing guidelines issued earlier,” it added. “Any congregation of more than seven persons shall be prohibited in public places.”

Those who violate the order will be charged under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (disobedience of order duly promulgated by a public servant).

Those who provide essential services – such as the police, healthcare workers, court employees, petrol pump workers, grocers, chemists, media personnel – are exempt from the lockdown. However, government and private sector employees will have to remain at home.

Meanwhile, the state government stopped the entry of non-essential cargo items from Sunday midnight to March 31. However, non-essential items carried in national permit-holding goods vehicles will be allowed to enter.

These strict measures were announced a day after Mamata Banerjee closed all restaurants, bars, clubs, amusement parks, zoos, and museums till the end of the month.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.