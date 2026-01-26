From silver screens to Silk looms: 11 Bengal icons honored with Padma Shri 2026

From litterateurs and artists to scientists and educationists, 11 accomplished persons from West Bengal have been named for the Padma Shri awards this year, an official statement said on Sunday.

Among the prominent awardees from the state include:

Prosenjit Chatterjee: The actor has been awarded the prestigious Padma Shri, recognizing his immense contribution to Bengali cinema. The announcement comes after the recent release of his new film, ‘Bijaynagarer Heere,’ marking his return to the big screen after a four-year hiatus. With a career spanning over five decades, Prosenjit has acted in over 350 films, including Hindi cinema, TV series, and web series.

Starting as a child artist in the 1968 film Chotto Jigyasa, directed by his father, Biswajit Chatterjee, Prosenjit made his lead debut in 1983 with ‘Duti Pata.’ His influence extends beyond Bengali cinema, with nationwide fame and a massive filmography.

Jyotish Debnath from Kalna in Purba Bardhaman district is a master in the art of making fine muslin Jamdani, woven using only hand-spun cotton, the statement said. He has spent four decades preserving the weaving techniques. Along with his son Rajib, he’s trained over 10,000 weavers by hand, keeping alive the art form that once thrived under royal patronage. The Debnath family specializes in high-count muslin, using ultra-fine cotton yarns and traditional methods. They strengthen cotton yarn with rice starch and weave intricate Jamdani motifs using a needle, creating an embroidery-like effect. Their products are renowned for their beauty, softness, and durability.

Dr Saroj Mandal: A practising Cardiologist with 20 years of experience, has extensive experience in Cardiac Imaging, Angioplasty, Stenting, and Pacemaker implantations including angioplasty and stenting.

He is an MBBS from the University of Calcutta (1994), MD in Cardiology, and DM in Cardiology. Associated with SSKM hospital, he’s contributed to 5 books and published over 100 articles.

Kumar Bose, a renowned tabla musician and composer, is being recognised for his contributions to Indian classical music. Born on 4 April 1953, he’s a leading exponent of the Benares gharana and a previous Sangeet Natak Akademi award winner (2007)

Ashok Kumar Haldar, a Dalit author from Bengal, has been awarded the Padma Shri in Literature and Education. A former railway guard, Haldar’s literary work explores philosophical themes and societal observations. Speaking to Indian Express he said, “I got the call today morning that the central government is giving me this recognition. I will go with my family to recieve it. We belong from the Dalit society so this recognition is an inspiration for the Dalit society also. This is the first recognition in literature.”

Dr Gambhir Singh Yonzone: A noted botanist and educator from Darjeeling, has been awarded the Padma Shri in Literature and Education. He’s recognized for his contributions to Science and Engineering/Botany, particularly in plant taxonomy and environmental development in the Himalayas. As Chairman of Darjeeling Society for Education, Research, and Development (DSERD) and former Head of Botany at Kalimpong College, Dr Yonzone advocates for the region’s development. He recently urged renaming North Bengal Medical College and Hospital after Dr Mani Kumar Chhetri. “I am very happy and inspired that I have been awarded this recognition. Thankful that my services have been recognised. I can say to the present generation especially to the student community that nothing is impossible if one works hard in life with sincerity, honesty and also with a sense of giving something to the motherland and backward society. One can change the face of society and country. If we are serious we can reach any height of success. We have to educate our children in a way which is helpful for our country and society,” he said.

Hari Madhab Mukhopadhyay, an eminent theatre personality from Balurghat, has been posthumously named for the Padma Shri award this year. Born in 1941, Mukhopadhyay was a multifaceted artist who founded Tritertha theatre group in 1969 and produced plays like Teen Bigyani, Jal, Galileo and Devanshi. “We are very proud to hear the news. Had he been alive there would be much more. His lifelong contribution to the Indian theatre has inspired generations and I hope this recognition will motivate the theatre workers in rural West Bengal more,” his son Krishnendu Mukhopadhyay said.

Mahendra Nath Roy: A renowned Chemistry professor, has been awarded the Padma Shri in Literature and Education. With a career spanning four decades, he’s authored 14 books, guided over 85 PhD students, and pioneered nanozyme research. Losing his father at 3, Roy worked hard, studied via scholarships, and did farming too. “I’m speechless, but inspired,” Roy told The Indian Express, adding, “I come from a remote village in Cooch Behar from a farmers family but I have worked very hard in life. I followed three rules: sincerity, honesty and character fullness, if we keep this in mind and work we will get success.”

Tripti Mukherjee, a renowned Kantha embroiderer from Birbhum’s Suri, has been awarded the Padma Shri in Art. She’s dedicated her career to promoting Kantha stitch handicrafts, impacting over 20,000 local women with free training. “I work in Tribal dominated areas of Birbhum and help them by giving food, clothes, medicine and study material for the children.”