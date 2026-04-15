From PM, things-to-do for BJP booth workers: Make videos on Bengali dialect, list crimes in your areas

With the first round of voting for the Assembly elections in West Bengal less than 10 days away, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held a virtual interaction with BJP booth workers and offered them advice and a list of things to do.

With the BJP focusing on the issue of “infiltration” of Bangladeshis to target the ruling TMC, the Prime Minister asked the BJP booth workers “to make a video of how the true Bengali language is spoken and how now, due to infiltration, the language is spoken”.

“Due to infiltrators, there is a cause for worry. There has been a change in the demography and dialect also… Bengal has a rich culture, but due to infiltrators, one is unable to hear the Bengali language. Also, our Bengali culture is in danger. Make a video of how the true Bengali language is spoken, and how, due to infiltration, the language is now spoken. Show both the videos,” Modi told party workers via NaMo app.

During the “Mera Booth Sabse Majboot” programme, the PM also told BJP workers to assure the Matuas and Namasudra communities that they belong to the country. Matuas and Namasudra had migrated to India from Bangladesh, and many got their names deleted from the electoral roll during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

“The TMC has instilled fear in the Matua and Namasudra communities that they will be thrown out. The Matuas and Namasudras are our family. No one can be thrown out… We have to look into the issue in three steps – one, the issues faced due to infiltrators, two, the lies spread, and three, we have to give assurance to the two communities of their security,” Modi said, alleging that infiltrators were an asset and a votebank for the TMC.

He asked the booth workers to meet “each and every person” in their locality and hold meetings to make people aware of the BJP manifesto. “I spoke to many people, and they are saying that our manifesto is very practical and can be implemented,” Modi said.

Speaking to Rina Dey, a booth worker from Kasba in south Kolkata, Modi enquired about what she was hearing from people on the ground. While they said that there was anger on the ground, women raised the issue of their safety and security.

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“First, make a list of all the crimes in your area and tell people that these crimes are taking place as criminals have the blessing of TMC leaders. Also, hold small meetings for women and speak to them about the big crimes against women, like the law college, Sandeshkhali issue. Tell them that if TMC comes to power, then these will happen again,” Modi told booth workers.

Modi also asked booth workers to speak to the families of youths who have left West Bengal in search of jobs. “People had elected TMC to get rid of the atrocities of the Left Front (government), but now they (TMC) have crossed all the limits of the Left government, and the people of Bengal are living in fear. There is corruption and syndicates, “ said Modi.

After a booth worker from Darjeeling narrated the issues faced by tea garden workers, Modi said the benefits given to the tea workers in Assam will be given in West Bengal too. “The tea workers have got their rights,” he added.

He told party workers to “remind the people of West Bengal how once Bengal was a leader in industry”. “But once this syndicate raj began, it became difficult to work,” he added.

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Talking about potato farmers who are facing losses due to record production, Modi said,“The potato farmers told me how the TMC syndicate looted them by buying potatoes for Rs 2 and later selling them for Rs 25. That is why farmers are forced to commit suicide, and these cruel government leaders and syndicates are busy making their bungalows. The people should be made to understand that in a BJP-ruled state, there is no syndicate raj and people can do business freely.”

PM advised workers to meet potato farmers, factory workers, and explain to them that industries prosper where there is no fear. “Hold meetings for youths, first-time voters, and women. Tell them that wherever there is unrest and riots, industries don’t flourish. Who will come to invest due to unrest?”, the PM said.