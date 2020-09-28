Kolkata: From Oct 1, enjoy 90-min river cruise for just Rs 39

Guests will be able to enjoy the sail down the lanes of Kolkata’s history and heritage from 4 pm to 6 pm from Monday to Friday, and from 12 pm to 2 pm and 4 pm to 6 pm on Saturday and Sunday. (Representational Image)

COME OCTOBER 1, the West Bengal Transport Corporation (WBTC) will launch a 90-minute cruise on the Hooghly river along Kolkata’s heritage landmarks, officials said on Sunday. The trip will start and culminate at the Millenium Park jetty at a pocket-friendly price of Rs 39 per person.

While colourful art will adorn the vessel reflecting the eclectic spirit of Kolkata, traditional Bengali music will regale the visitors.

“The idea is to make heritage river cruise experience affordable, and popular among the youth,” said WBTC managing director Rajanvir Singh Kapur.

Guests will be able to enjoy the sail down the lanes of Kolkata’s history and heritage from 4 pm to 6 pm from Monday to Friday, and from 12 pm to 2 pm and 4 pm to 6 pm on Saturday and Sunday.

In the future, there will be special arrangements to book educational tours. Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, protocols will be followed and to maintain social distancing, a maximum of 150 people will be allowed.

“People will be able to see Mayer Ghat where Sri Ma Sarada, wife of Ramakrishna Paramhamsa used to visit daily. From the cruise, people will also be able to pay homage at Nimtala ghat where several legendary icons, including Rabindra Nath Tagore, Acharaya Prafulla Chandra Ray and Acharya Jagadish Chandra Bose have been cremated,” said an official.

