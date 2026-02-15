From MSc to BEd to Class 10, youngsters with various backgrounds queue up to enrol for Banglar Yubo Sathi dole

From people with an MSc in chemistry to BEd and School Service Commission (SSC) candidates to those who have passed Class 10, West Bengal witnessed a massive turnout of youngsters at Banglar Yubo Sathi camps, where registration for the Government’s unemployment allowance began on Sunday.

The monthly dole of Rs 1,500 was announced in the vote-on-account earlier this month. The Government has allocated Rs 5,000 crore for the project in the financial year 2026-27.

From early morning, serpentine queues could be seen at the Yubo Sathi camps set up for all the 294 Assembly constituencies.

Anupam Jana, 29, from Haldia, has an MSc degree in his pocket but no job. For the last three years, he said, he has been looking for a job, but in vain. “There is no permanent job here. I have applied to so many places, but I am still dependent on my family. With this money at least, I will be able to meet my own expenses until I get something,” he said.