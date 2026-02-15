From MSc to BEd to Class 10, youngsters with various backgrounds queue up to enrol for Banglar Yubo Sathi dole

From people with an MSc in chemistry to BEd and School Service Commission (SSC) candidates to those who have passed Class 10, West Bengal witnessed a massive turnout of youngsters at Banglar Yubo Sathi camps, where registration for the Government’s unemployment allowance began on Sunday.
The monthly dole of Rs 1,500 was announced in the vote-on-account earlier this month. The Government has allocated Rs 5,000 crore for the project in the financial year 2026-27.
From early morning, serpentine queues could be seen at the Yubo Sathi camps set up for all the 294 Assembly constituencies.
Anupam Jana, 29, from Haldia, has an MSc degree in his pocket but no job. For the last three years, he said, he has been looking for a job, but in vain. “There is no permanent job here. I have applied to so many places, but I am still dependent on my family. With this money at least, I will be able to meet my own expenses until I get something,” he said.
Dipak Kundu, 31, from Ranaghat, has appeared for the SSC examination but has not secured a job. “I have applied for the Group C and Group D examination, but nothing has happened. With this money, I can pay for the other competitive examinations also,” he said.
Anita Sarkar, 21, a resident of Bhawanipore, said, “I am currently studying in college. This money will be helpful for me to buy books for competitive examinations.”
Ritabrata Dutta of Ranaghat, who has a BEd degree, had a different take. “I have applied for government jobs, but have not got any in the past six years. I am still searching. What can one do with Rs 1,500 a month? Instead of this, it would have been better if the Government had given us jobs or ensured industrial growth in the state,” Dutta said.
Story continues below this ad
Asha Rani of Namkhana was seen waiting in a queue with her two-year-old son. “I had passed Class 10 and was married off by my parents after that. I have started studying again, so I am applying. This will help me pay for my studies and not put much pressure on my in-laws,” she said.
Hiccups on Day 1
In Malda’s Chanchal area, there was a massive crowd at the camps. There was allegedly no separate line for women and a scuffle broke out. The police brought the situation under control.
TMC MLA Nihar Ranjan Ghosh, who was on the spot, said, “It is the first day. So there was a minor issue, but now everything is under control.”
BJP leader Rahul Sinha said the crowds reflected the unemployment crisis in the state. “What the TMC has done in the last 15 years was clearly seen today. People want jobs, not such doles. This is an election-time sop,” he told The Indian Express.
Story continues below this ad
When contacted, TMC spokesperson Arup Chakraborty said industries were coming to Bengal under the Mamata Banerjee Government. “The Mamata Banerjee Government has generated employment. To those unemployed, she is giving a morale boost. There are doles even in first-world countries. Instead of encouraging the youth, the BJP is making a mockery out of something which is done to stand by them,” he said.
Chakraborty said that as per the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy, the highest unemployment crisis has unfolded under the Narendra Modi Government.
Tanusree Bose is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Kolkata. Her work focuses sharply on the complex administrative, political, and judicial developments across West Bengal, establishing her as an authoritative voice in regional news coverage.
Experience
Current Role: Reports for the prestigious national daily, The Indian Express, providing her content with a high level of Trustworthiness.
Geographical Expertise: Provides focused, in-depth coverage of West Bengal, demonstrating an intimate knowledge of the state's news and political nuances.
Core Authority: Her reporting portfolio highlights deep Expertise in crucial, often sensitive, beats, including:
State Politics and Governance: Covering the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), opposition strategies (BJP), and internal political controversies.
Judicial and Administrative Affairs: Closely monitoring key developments in the Calcutta High Court, particularly major rulings related to employment, education, and social issues.
Education Sector: Extensive reporting on significant controversies, such as teacher recruitment irregularities and administrative actions by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE).
Social & Electoral Issues: Covering public events, community tensions (e.g., religious/political gatherings), and election-related processes like the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll.
Tanusree Bose's consistent output and focus on high-stakes regional issues for a trusted media outlet underscore her status as a reliable and authoritative source for news from West Bengal. ... Read More