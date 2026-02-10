From mandal chiefs to MLAs: Bengal BJP to seek grassroots inputs for Assembly poll candidate picks

The BJP has also begun the preparation of its Assembly election manifesto.

With the 2026 Assembly elections round the corner, political parties in West Bengal are busy preparing candidate lists, poll strategies, and manifestos. For the first time, the Opposition BJP has decided to seek inputs from district leaders before finalising candidates.

“When candidate lists are announced, we see that grassroots workers and local leaders in some places are unhappy with the candidate choices. This time, their suggestions are also being taken,” a senior BJP leader said.

The BJP allegedly did not consult or involve its local leaders and grassroots workers in the past on matters like candidate selection for elections.

According to BJP sources, district-level leaders have been asked to submit three candidate names for every constituency. The party’s district presidents, mandal sabhapatis, MLAs and MPs will submit names.