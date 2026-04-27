From live TV show to Bhawanipore rally, what makes Mamata angry

Mamata Banerjee’s public reactions, from TV walkouts to rally disruptions, highlight repeated flashpoints during political confrontations in Bengal.

Written by: Sweety Kumari
2 min readUpdated: Apr 27, 2026 10:46 AM IST
Mamata Banerjee’s recent Bhawanipore rally disruption is the latest in a series of public flashpoints where the TMC chief reacted strongly to opposition or criticism. (File Photo)Mamata Banerjee’s recent Bhawanipore rally disruption is the latest in a series of public flashpoints where the TMC chief reacted strongly to opposition or criticism. (File Photo)
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On Saturday, when Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee abruptly cut short her speech at a public meeting in Bhawanipore, citing “deliberate disruption” by BJP workers – it was not a first for the TMC supremo.

Only a year after ending 34 years of Left Front rule, Mamata walked out of a televised town hall. When a student questioned her on women’s safety and the conduct of TMC leaders, the chief minister branded the audience “CPI(M) and Maoist cadres”.

“I must tell you that you are CPI(M) cadres, Maoist cadres… I cannot reply to CPI(M) questions. The students are only asking Maoist questions and the CPI(M) questions…They are the Maoist students,” she snapped.

The moderator of the show, when told the chief minister that the audience members were indeed students from Presidency University and Jadavpur University, Mamata brazened out, “So what…they are only selected for Maoist activities.”

Mamata walked off the stage and directed the police to take pictures of the students who questioned her.

Notably, the moderator of the show, Sagarika Ghosh, is now a Rajya Sabha member from TMC.

During the 2019 Lok Sabha campaign, Mamata Banerjee’s motorcade was intercepted multiple times by crowds chanting “Jai Shri Ram.” In a viral incident in Bhatpara, she disembarked from her car to confront the chanters directly. “You will come from other states, stay here, and abuse us? I will note down all your names,” she warned, questioning if such behavior represented a true democracy.

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On Saturday, she cut short her speech after a rally of BJP supporters passing by chanted ‘chor’ (thief) slogans.
“See, how they are shouting? All the media is insulting and humiliating. They are shouting because they don’t want me to hold the meeting. I beg your pardon. I will not be able to address you now. Tomorrow, I will hold a rally here. I apologise, and I will leave. Please vote for me in protest of this,” said a visibly disturbed TMC chief.

On Sunday, she returned to the same place and held a padyatra.

Sweety Kumari
Sweety Kumari
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Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats. Experience & Authority Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal. Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness. Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics. Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism. Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage. Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement. Education Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills. Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College. Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting. Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region. Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More

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