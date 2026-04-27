From live TV show to Bhawanipore rally, what makes Mamata angry

Mamata Banerjee’s recent Bhawanipore rally disruption is the latest in a series of public flashpoints where the TMC chief reacted strongly to opposition or criticism. (File Photo)

On Saturday, when Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee abruptly cut short her speech at a public meeting in Bhawanipore, citing “deliberate disruption” by BJP workers – it was not a first for the TMC supremo.

Only a year after ending 34 years of Left Front rule, Mamata walked out of a televised town hall. When a student questioned her on women’s safety and the conduct of TMC leaders, the chief minister branded the audience “CPI(M) and Maoist cadres”.

“I must tell you that you are CPI(M) cadres, Maoist cadres… I cannot reply to CPI(M) questions. The students are only asking Maoist questions and the CPI(M) questions…They are the Maoist students,” she snapped.