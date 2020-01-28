From Jan 29 to Feb 9: Mascot Tyto to welcome book lovers at Kolkata fair

The International Kolkata Book Fair will be held at Central Park in Salt Lake. Express Archive The International Kolkata Book Fair will be held at Central Park in Salt Lake. Express Archive

For the first time ever, a mascot named Tyto was released for the International Kolkata Book Fair to be held from January 29 to February 9. The official mascot was unveiled on Monday by Publishers & Booksellers Guild, which organises the annual event.

“This year for the first time we will have an official mascot for the book fair. It is named Tyto, which is a category of bird species consisting of barn, grass and masked owls,” said Tridib Chatterjee, president of the Guild.

The book fair, which will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Russian Ambassador to India Nikolay Kudashev, will continue till February 9 at Central Park in Salt Lake. As Russia is the focal theme country of this year, four books, which have been translated from Russia to Bengali, will be published at the fair.

As security measures, CCTV cameras, man counting machines and adequate fire-fighting arrangements have been made. At the fair, gate No. 5 will be the replica of Bolshoi Theatre of Russia and gate No. 4 will be the replica of Sanskrit College.

The gate No. 1, Sampriti Gate, will be the symbol of unity, harmony and integrity, while gate No. 3 will be the replica of the India Gate. Eminent personalities from Europe and Latin American countries will visit the book fair, which will host about 600 books stalls and 200 little magazine kiosks.

As many as 40 publishers from Bangladesh and several from 20 other countries will take part in the fair. The Kolkata Literature Festival, which is a part of the book fair, will be held at Central Park from February 6 to 8.

