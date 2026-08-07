From trap operations to IPS overhaul: Bengal ACB steps up anti-corruption drive

The West Bengal government has stepped up its anti-corruption drive by the state’s Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) enforcing its renewed “zero tolerance posture”, and executing a high-profile trap-and-arrest operation at the Block Development Office (BDO) in Jhargram district. The ACB has now encouraged citizens to directly report bribery through dedicated helpline, WhatsApp and email channels.

The focus was on display on Thursday when the ACB arrested a sub-assistant engineer of the Jamboni Block Development Office in Jhargram district while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 2 lakh from a contractor for clearing pending bills related to the construction of a sub-health centre.

According to officials, the contractor approached the ACB after allegedly being asked to pay the bribe. Acting on the complaint, a team laid a trap at the BDO office using chemically treated currency notes. The accused, identified as Bimal Saha, was allegedly caught accepting the money, after which officers recovered the cash and confirmed the serial numbers. A chemical test on his hands also allegedly confirmed contact with the treated notes. He was subsequently arrested under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Also Read | ‘Scapegoat’: Father of accused in Suvendu Adhikari aide murder

Officials said Saha had joined the Jamboni block only six months ago. Officers are now examining his previous postings and verifying whether his assets are disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Throughout the election campaign, “anti-corruption” served as a core pillar of the BJPs agenda against the then ruling party targeting “cut-money culture” and syndicate control across local administrative bodies, public works, and welfare distribution channels. BJP had issued a comprehensive “charge sheet” detailing alleged institutional corruption, citing high-profile recruitment, municipal, and central fund irregularities.

Addressing the arrest after the Cabinet meeting at Nabanna, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari reiterated the government’s anti-corruption stance. “From now on, no work will be done in exchange for money in panchayats or any offices,” he said.

The operation comes amid a broader restructuring of the Anti-Corruption Branch, which was constituted in 2012 to investigate corruption and administrative irregularities involving government employees, local bodies, public sector undertakings and government-controlled institutions.

Story continues below this ad

In recent days, the government transferred three IPS officers from the Intelligence Branch to the ACB as part of the restructuring. The branch is now headed by 2005-batch IPS officer Murli Dhar Sharma, while DIG Akash Magharia and Senior Superintendent Kamanasish Sen have also been posted to the unit.

Alongside the organisational overhaul, the ACB has launched a public outreach campaign urging citizens to report demands for bribes or other forms of corruption. The agency has assured complainants that their identities will be kept confidential and said legal action would be initiated wherever evidence is available.

Citizens can lodge complaints through the ACB’s helpline, WhatsApp number (+91 98362 33891) or email (acb-wb@nic.in).

Former Trinamool Congress spokesperson Riju Dutta also referred to the government’s anti-corruption push on Thursday, saying investigations into alleged corruption cases should proceed irrespective of those involved. “Today the ED has handed over seven corruption files to the state police and Kolkata police and said that you should investigate it locally. But I am surprised by the fact that only 7 files have come. I thought that in the last 15 years at least 700 files of corruption would show up. Anyway, this is a start. These files that the ED has given to Lalbazar, to Kolkata Police will be investigated as it should. In 15 years, there has only been loot in Bengal, nothing else and this should now be investigated.”