The friend in Tower 3: How a Kolkata student’s Rs 1.5 crore heist fell apart over an Amazon order

A bar of soap, an electric saw, and a money counting machine—these were the three unlikely tools that a 19-year-old Kolkata student used to allegedly orchestrate a sensational multi-crore robbery at his friend’s house.

The crime came to light after the Kolkata police scrutinised footage from more than 135 CCTV cameras, pored over call detail records (CDR), noticed an unusual Amazon order by the accused, and traced his mobile location, which placed him inside the flat during the crime.

The incident took place between January 19 and January 23 at Tower 3 of a luxury apartment complex in Sarsuna, where gold and cash worth over ₹1.5 crore were stolen when the family was out of town. Days later, on February 2, the police arrested Harshvardhan Shaw, a Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA) student, alleging that it was his desire for quick riches that led him to carry out the crime.