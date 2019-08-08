Fresh Twist: Crying conspiracy by Partha, Baishakhi says she will resign

Alleging a conspiracy by Education Minister Partha Chatterjee to remove her, principal of Milli Al-Ameen College, Baishakhi Banerjee, on Wednesday said that she has decided to resign from the post. Accompanied by former Kolkata mayor Sovan Chatterjee, Bandhopadhyay told mediapersons, “I have been harassed in college and tagged as a communal person. I have information that this is being done by orders of the Education Minister. I am shocked and I am hurt. I have been working diligently in college where communal harmony is maintained… I have decided to resign before they remove me.”

“I want to tell Didi (Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee). Did you say that I will be removed after giving a communal tag to me? Or someone is using your name?” she added.

This comes amidst speculation that TMC leader Chatterjee and Banerjee are in touch with the BJP.

Chatterjee alleged that despite Education Minister assuring that “no one will be made a scapegoat for political reasons”, Banerjee continued to face harassment.

“On July 23 Partha da (Education Minister Partha Chatterjee) came to visit us. I told him that no one should be made a scapegoat because of political reasons. He agreed and assured us. But still the harassment continued,” said Sovan Chatterjee.

Chatterjee had been asked to step down both as minister of the state government and city mayor by Mamata Banerjee in November last year following troubles in his personal life.

Meanwhile, Partha Chatterjee called Bandhopadhyay’s charge “untrue and unfortunate”. “Anyone can meet and talk to anyone. But what she said is very unfortunate and untrue,” said the Education Minister.