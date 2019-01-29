Fresh troubles for BJP in Bengal: PM rally venue shifted, no nod yet for Shah’s chopper

Weeks after it failed to get permission for its rath yatras, the BJP continues to have a tough time arranging venues for rallies of top leaders in West Bengal at a time when Lok Sabha elections are round the corner.

On Monday, the party’s state unit had to change the venue for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s February 2 public meeting in Thakurnagar in North 24 Parganas after TMC MP Mamata Thakur claimed she had already obtained permission to hold a religious programme at the site the same day.

Meanwhile, at Contai, organisers planning BJP president Amit Shah’s Tuesday rally faced opposition from a section of land owners.

“This is not new. Trinamool Congress is scared and that is why they are putting hurdles. By any means they are trying to stop our rallies. But the people are with us and we will conduct the meetings successfully,” said BJP state president Dilip Ghosh.

Reacting to Ghosh’s comment, state Food Minister and TMC leader Jyotipriyo Mullick said, “We are not bothered about who comes here. If Modi comes then BJP will be zero. If Modi does not come then also BJP will be zero in Bengal. Why should we try to put up hurdles?”

The prime minister was scheduled to speak at a religious rally in Thakurnagar, which has a large population of Matua community.

The rally was organised by a pro-BJP faction of Matuas led by Shantanu Thakur at the fair grounds. But TMC MP and another leader of the community, Mamata Thakur, had claimed to have police permission to hold religious programmes till February 5 at the same venue.

“We have already booked the ground for a religious programme. We do not know when he is coming here,” said Mamata Thakur.

Following this, the BJP shifted the rally to Kamnasagar ground. The prime minister will also speak at a meeting in Asansol on February 2.

“Some people are using treachery to spoil the meeting. Therefore we have changed the venue,” said Shantanu Thakur.

Matuas, one of the largest Scheduled Caste communities, constitute mostly refugees from Bangladesh. With an estimated population of three million, they play a crucial role in many Lok Sabha seats. Matua Mahasangha (a religious sect), of which both Mamata Thakur and Shantanu Thakur are part of, has its headquarters in Thakurnagar.

Meanwhile, a section of farmers objected to hold Shah’s Contai rally.

“We have permission (to hold the rally at) a private land which can accommodate around 25,000 people. Farmers, who own the adjacent land, complained that more people would come and step into their land. I asked the authorities to allow me to talk to the farmers, which they denied. We are confident that we will hold the rally,” BJP state general secretary Sayantan Basu told The Indian Express.

Basu claimed permission was denied to land Shah’s helicopter in a helipad adjacent to the rally site.

“If at all they don’t grant permission of Shah’s helicopter to land, it will either land on Odisha border or at Kalaikunda Airport and from there he will arrive at the venue by road,” Basu added.

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb is scheduled to speak in Hooghly on Wednesday. BJP has arranged a small plot near Arambagh railway station for the rally and is awaiting permission from the administration.